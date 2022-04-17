Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago
- No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the Delhi Fire Services said.
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago. Delhi Fire Services said that they received a call about the fire inside the cinema hall at 5.20am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused at 7.15am, according to fire officials.
No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.
The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, reported PTI quoting Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.
On June 13, 1997, a massive fire incident killed 59 people and injured over 100.
(With PTI inpiuts)
Noida police on high alert after communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern part of Delhi Saturday evening, officials said. Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting at police station
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.
Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers
India], April 16 (ANI): Setting the goal for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon his party rank and file to resolve to work unitedly to script the BJP's victory story in the forthcoming Assembly polls. The Chief Minister highlighted that the scams done by the Congress party are still alive in the minds of the people.
#HTCityCheers23: 23 spots for the #heritagefeels
New Delhi 1. National Rail Museum: From Fanaa (2006) to Ki & Ka (2016), a number of Bollywood films have been shot against the backdrop of picturesque engines and vintage train coaches at this museum. Location: Service road, Chanakyapuri 2. Location: Jhandewalan 4, Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan. Heritage Transport Museum: 940 wood-bodied tram acquired from Calcutta Tramways, has been restored here. The museum also hosts exhibitions from time to time. Location: Haryana 8, Tauru.
Nerves frayed in tense Jahangirpuri
Hundreds of police officers, from special commissioners to constables, manned the road from north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri to the Kushal Cinema junction on Saturday night following clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the evening. Police barricaded the road as a security measure. The clashes broke out around 5.30pm and both communities blamed each other for the provocation. HT could not independently verify the videos. A procession that passed around 5.30pm incited violence.
