Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, 27 fire tenders at spot
delhi news

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, 27 fire tenders at spot

According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. As of now, nobody is trapped. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
Fire-fighting operations underway at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area.(HT Photo)
Fire-fighting operations underway at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area.(HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. 

According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As of now, nobody is trapped. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said no injuries had been reported till now.

Fire officials told HT that a transformer close to the factory also caught fire and water was being sprayed to douse the blaze.

The fire incident in the plastic factory comes day after massive blaze that engulfed a multi-storey building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi, killing 27 people. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi fire
delhi fire
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • NDRF personnel carry out search and rescue operations at the building where a fire broke out that left at least 27 persons dead and 12 injured near Mundka Metro station, in Delhi on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (ANI Photo/Ishant Kumar)

    Mundka fire: Delhi oppn parties allege delay in firefighting, demand probe

    At least 27 people have so far died and 12 sustained injuries in the fire tragedy. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the death toll can go up as more charred remains were recovered from inside the building during rescue operations on Saturday. Delhi Police said they are doin DNA testing to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons, and so far, as many as seven bodies have been positively identified.

  • The evening at GADVASU, Ludhiana, saw many dance performances by both senior and junior girls hostellers, and a variety of entertaining games. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | GADVASU accords warm welcome to NRI girls hostellers

    The senior hostellers of NRI girls' hostel of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a freshers' party titled 'Lumiere 2022' on Saturday. In the guessing game, where the participants were blindfolded and had to guess the props by touching or smelling, Kanwardeep Kaur Jannat, Sukhmani Sahib Kaur and Kashish bagged the first three positions, respectively. Musical chair game was won by Nandita and Sukhmani.

  • The victim, Veena Gupta, 65, whose earrings were snatched, has been running a grocery store in Ludhiana for the past three decades. (HT FILE)

    Bike-borne miscreants snatch elderly woman’s gold earrings in Ludhiana

    Two bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman, who runs a grocery store in Bharti Colony of Salem tabri area. The victim, Veena Gupta, 65, has been running a grocery store for the past three decades. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. The victim's neighbour, Rinku Kumar, said the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, when the two masked men stopped outside the grocery store.

  • The labourers said that they had never seen Darekar working as a labourer. (HT PHOTO)

    Opposition leader Pravin Darekar’s ‘labourer’ claim ‘bogus’: Charge sheet

    Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have concluded that the claim made by leader of opposition in the legislative council, Pravin Darekar, of being a labourer was “bogus” and the labour society was unable to produce any documents to substantiate the claim. “Despite becoming a Member of Legislative Council, Darekar had in April, 2017 (30 days), November, 2017 (20 days) and December, 2017 (10 days) accepted 25,750 as wages in cash,” said the charge sheet.

  • The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take NMMS, PSTSE exam. (HT FILE)

    5,586 students to take NMMS, PSTSE exam in Ludhiana today

    As many as 50,152 students will appear for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the state on Sunday. The exams will be conducted at 190 centres in the state. The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take the exams at 21 centres in the district, followed by Patiala where a total of 4,215 students will appear at 17 designated centres.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out