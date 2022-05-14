Horror, devastation in Mundka
- The blaze claimed the lives of at least 27 people and officials feared many more may have died since the topmost floor was yet to be fully searched for bodies or survivors, and many of the people who were pulled out alive were in a critical condition.
Family members of people who worked at the building that went up in flames in West Delhi’s Mundka began gathering at three hospitals where the bodies and those injured were being taken to, with many saying they were unable to trace their kin.
The blaze claimed the lives of at least 27 people and officials feared many more may have died since the topmost floor was yet to be fully searched for bodies or survivors, and many of the people who were pulled out alive were in a critical condition.
Vishal, a 21-year-old resident of Mundka who was working at the building for the last 18 months recalled the sequence of events and said an event was underway at second floor of the building when the fire broke out. “All the workers were on second floor and they were giving a speech on how to take the company forward when the fire broke out,” he said.
Vishal said he fainted and couldn’t remember anything after that. “I don’t remember who saved me. But when I opened my eyes, I was near the building’s gate,” he said.
At the hospital, relatives came looking for a motivational speaker identified as Kailash Jani and his son Amit, who arrived from Australia to visit the company and were now untraceable. “They had come here today. We suspect Kailash uncle were to attend an event here. We can’t reach them so we came here to look for them,” said a family friend.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was only one staircase, which was the sole entry and exit point in the building. Officers at the site said because of the smoke, many working in the building jumped from the windows to survive the fire.
A man who identified himself only as Sukhbir was at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital looking for his 19-year-old son. “I have been to Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and have now come here. But policemen here have told us to come in the morning when all bodies come. I hope my son is not one of them,” he said.
Delhi Police officers who were rushing the bodies of the injured to the hospitals and mortuary said the bodies were so badly charred that it was difficult for them to identify the gender of the victims. “The bodies are completely charred. Even the condition of the injured persons are critical. The death count will increase,” said a police officer at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital
Locals said that around 150-200 people worked at the first-floor office of a company that made CCTV cameras and wireless routers.
“More bodies coming in. People are coming with severe burn injuries. The death count is likely to increase. They have been admitted to critical care unit. All hospital officials pressed into service. We are working full strength,” said a doctor at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.
-
Car showroom to warehouse: Scene of tragedy had many faces
Even as senior state and administration officials said they would launch an inquiry into the legal status of the building on the main Rohtak Road in Mundka, where a fire left at least 27 dead on Friday, the area's industrial welfare association said it served as a home for a host of commercial activities, including a car showroom, office spaces, and a backend for a medical laboratory.
-
Delhi: BJP asks North MCD to raze 2 ‘illegal’ rooms outside AAP headquarters
Amid escalating war of words over anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded action against “illegal” constructions on the footpath outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. In a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that there are two rooms constructed on the pavement outside AAP headquarters.
-
ED conduct searches in money laundering case in Bhopal, Goa
The Enforcement Directoratehas conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa on Friday in a money laundering case registered against Sanjay Vijay Shinde. The ED has seized ₹ 88.30 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in premises linked to the businessman whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks.
-
Bulldozers will destroy Delhi: Sisodia in letter to Amit Shah
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party escalated its confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party over “bulldozer politics”, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urging the Union home minister Amit Shah to halt further demolitions in the Capital until investigations are carried out against functionaries of the civic bodies that are controlled by the latter's party. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also called a meeting of all MLAs on Saturday to chart out a political counterstrategy.
-
Madhya Pradesh to import coal for supply of power to farmers
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state government has issued a tender of ₹700 crore for procuring coal from foreign countries to fulfil the demand for power, especially in the agriculture sector. In MP, there is a demand for 12,000 MW of power but the MP power distribution company is able to supply only 10,500 MW. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited will buy 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal on behalf of the MP government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics