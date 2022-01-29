Fitness challenges are the new #motivator?

Fitness has certainly become the top priority for many, whether in terms of a healthy diet or regular exercising. But how to keep oneself and others motivated amid the pandemic? A fitness challenge is the answer that some have been exploring!

Weekly challenges keep physically activity up

As a fitness coach of the running group RunXtreme, Tarun Walecha says the biggest challenge for him was to keep his group members engaged and motivated. “Given how people had become comfortable with online interactions lately, we started virtual challenges for our group. We created online groups for them to log their daily runs and we would pick up a weekly winner. We also gave them daily progressive tasks, like number of push ups, squats, or mix of such workouts to repeat day after day. These weekly challenges didn’t just keep them physically active but also kept them motivated to do more,” he says.

There are trophies, medals, and exciting prizes for the top scoring participants.

Sustainable approach to get fit

In a bid to keep everyone motivated, some have designed simple and basic challenges around the diet and nutrition. “With small doable steps and achievable targets, our program is called Body Fat Optimisation and Shape Up,” says Siddharth Choudhary, from Gurgraon Road Runners, adding, “The best part is that these programs and challenges are independent of Covid-19 scenarios. All you need is a clean diet, quantified nutrition and sustainable approach. Our various challenges include saying no to white sugar, which is a one week challenge. Second is the challenge to drop 1kg body weight in one week and drop 2% body fat in one month.”

Exciting prizes for top scorers

In another challenge, #LetsGetFitterTogether, the participants can do varied activities such as walk, run, cycle, swim, do strength training, yoga, zumba, aerobics, or even play a sport such as tennis or badminton. “They need to clock in their activities through an app. The idea is to be consistent with some form of physical activity, and not just to get into good shape as a New Year resolution. We want people to embrace a healthier life as a whole, alongside achieving personal fitness goals. And there are trophies, medals, and exciting prizes from our side for the top scoring participants,” says fitness enthusiast Sandeep Mall.

“The long and challenging phase of pandemic has surely taught one how being fit creates resilience to ward off the inner and the outer battles of life in all parameters. We are constantly seeking motivation and inspiration to create a better life. This had lead me to start the 100Day Health Challenge, last year, which became a mass fitness drive with 580 people connecting virtually to get fitter together. And now, the new challenge is possibly the only one of its kind that will bring together 1,000 individuals with one goal — #LetsGetFitterTogether,” adds Mall.

