Fog engulfs north India as air quality worsens to ‘severe’ category in Delhi

A “very dense fog” engulfed swathes of north Indian plains on Monday and significantly reduced visibility across the region even as the air quality worsened to the “severe” category in Delhi amid severe cold wave conditions.

New agency ANI cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and said the visibility dropped to zero in Punjab’s Bhatinda, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow (Amausi), and Agra at 5:30am. It was 25 metres in Amritsar (Punjab), Ambala (Haryana), and Delhi’s Safdarjung.

Delhi and the rest of the northern plains have been reeling under biting cold. On Sunday, the minimum temperature dropped in Delhi to its lowest level this season at 1.9 °C. The fourth consecutive cold wave day prompted the government to issue an advisory extending the school winter break till January 15.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was five degrees below normal for this time of the year. It was the lowest in two years. The capital recorded 1.1°C on January 1, 2021. It last recorded its lowest minimum of 1.9°C on January 6, 2013.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Monday, forecasting the cold wave to continue in the region before abating on Tuesday. The maximum temperature was expected to be around 18°C even as the pollution levels worsened.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 402 at 8am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 371 in the “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

At least 100 flights were delayed and two were diverted to Jaipur on Sunday. Over 40 trains to and from the capital were also delayed.