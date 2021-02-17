Four doctors assaulted in east Delhi hospital over parking dispute
Doctors from Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Karkardooma went on a flash strike on Tuesday evening after four doctors on duty were allegedly beaten by two persons who brought a patient to the hospital emergency wing. Two of the four doctors suffered head injuries, one has a fractured wrist, and the other suffered minor injuries, according to doctors at the hospital.
The scuffle broke out after a guard on duty asked the persons accompanying the patient to remove their car parked in front of the emergency wing’s gate. The two persons were soon joined by many others and when the doctors on duty intervened, they were also beaten.
“One of the two doctors who sustained head injuries is serious and is feeling giddy. This should not happen and we have asked the hospital medical superintendent to register an institutional FIR. The doctors on strike have demanded that the culprits be arrested,” said Dr Ajay Lekhi, former president of the Delhi Medical Association, who reached the hospital after the incident.
