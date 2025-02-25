Grap 2 removed as Delhi logs 6th moderate air day in a row

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category for a sixth straight day on Monday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR to revoke Stage 2 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), effectively marking the end of the winter pollution season. People walk amid flowers in full bloom near Mandi House on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

The restrictions lifted include the prohibition on non-BS-6, EV, or CNG inter-state buses entering Delhi, increased parking fees, and limits on diesel generator sets.

On Monday, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) stood at 186 (moderate), a marginal worsening from 144 the previous day.

To be sure, an improvement in air in the Capital is largely par for the course this time of the year – last year, February had eight straight moderate days between February 22 and 29.

Stage 2 of Grap has been in place since October 22 last year.

CAQM cited improved meteorological conditions, such as better mixing height and ventilation, for the significant drop in pollution. “The AQI of Delhi was recorded as 186 for February 24, which is 114 points below the threshold of 300 for Stage 2 measures,” CAQM said in a statement, adding that forecasts from the IMD and IITM indicate AQI will remain in the “moderate” or lower “poor” range in the coming days.

Stages 1 and 2 of Grap mainly involve preventive measures rather than strict curbs. Stage 2 included directives to enhance public transport and curb pollution from diesel generators and non-compliant buses. Stage 1 measures, which include dust control and monitoring of pollution sources, will remain in place.

Grap Stage 3 restrictions were lifted on February 3 after the Supreme Court modified its guidelines in December 2023, lowering the AQI threshold for Stage 3 to 350 (down from 400) and Stage 4 to 400 (down from 450).

Mercury to rise in coming days

Monday was a warm day, with the maximum temperature reaching 27.5°C, two degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a western disturbance is influencing northwest India, slowing wind speeds and pushing temperatures higher. The maximum is expected to touch 30°C by Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in the city stood at 10.7°C, a degree below normal. It is set to rise to 14-16°C by Wednesday, according to IMD forecasts. IMD also forecasts light rain on Thursday and Friday, which may slightly lower daytime temperatures but make nights warmer.

“This will mainly be light to very light scattered rain in the city. While the maximum may dip marginally once it rains, the minimum should rise further, making nights warmer,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology.