Will give legal entity to MSP if Congress comes to power: Bhupinder Hooda

Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda took an aim at the central government on Thursday over its “failure” to make good the promises to farmers and stated that if the grand old party comes to power, all these gaps will be filled. Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

“It was decided during the Congress plenary sessions that if the party forms the government in 2024, we will give legal entity to MSP. Purchase of agriculture produce below MSP will be made punishable and MSP will be calculated based on C2 (Cost+50% of profit),” Hooda said while addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

On the subsidy cut that was seen in the Union Budget 2023, Hooda said, “Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana allocations have been reduced from ₹15,500 crore to ₹13,623 crore. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has also been reduced from ₹68,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore. Petroleum and urea subsidies, and food subsidies under the food security act were also reduced.”

Backing the previous regime’s functioning, Hooda noted how the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and the UPA government at Centre had waived ₹72, 000 crore loans while on the contrary, “the NDA government only cares about the corporate sector and never cared about farmers.”

“The price of wheat in the international market is ₹3,000 per quintal. But as export has been banned, how will farmers be benefitted?,” Hooda added.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea being rejected by the Surat Court, which sought a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case, Hooda said, “We believe in the due process of law and have full faith in the judiciary. I too have a lot of politically motivated cases against me but have full faith in the judiciary.”