IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Hospital staff upbeat a day before first jabs
Medical professionals check vaccine vials at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital
Medical professionals check vaccine vials at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital
delhi news

Hospital staff upbeat a day before first jabs

Staff and technicians at Lok Nayak hospital worked till late evening on Friday to ensure that the vaccination drive on Saturday goes without a hitch. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the vaccination drive from the hospital at 12 noon.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:20 AM IST

Three women, who helm a leading private hospital in Delhi, one of the first to start treating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, are all set to mark a crucial milestone in their fight against the global pandemic — the hospital is one of 81 centres in the national capital where the nationwide vaccination drive will kick off at 10.30am on Saturday. Their collective fight, the women managers said, is finally drawing to a close.

The 250-bed Max Smart Hospital in Saket was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 centre on May 9 and now that the Covid patients are fewer and far between, the hospital has gotten the nod to restart non-Covid services in 102 beds. The hospital will start inoculating its staff members at one of the three sites on its premises on Saturday.

“With the hospital ready to vaccinate its staff and open its doors to non-Covid patients, it feels like Covid-19 is finally coming to an end. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. There were three phases in our fight against the infection. First, was in January, when we had first set up a screening centre; as the disease was not even in India people wondered what we were doing. Second, was when hospitals started getting overwhelmed with the number of Covid patients and people started following all precautions. And, the third, is this,” said Bindu Sharma, assistant general manager, Saket Max Smart Hospital.

Nursing head Manju Devi said this was the beginning of the end of all struggles -- of staying away from loved ones; living in fear of contracting the deadly virus; of dealing with the loneliness felt by patients admitted to the Covid wards who could not speak to their family members.

The team, led by medical superintendent Dr Sahar Qureshi, however, managed to save countless lives and will now be among the first ones in India to receive the vaccine shots.

Her sentiments were echoed by Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak hospital. “It is like a long-awaited festival for us,” he said.

Staff and technicians at Lok Nayak hospital worked till late evening on Friday to ensure that the vaccination drive on Saturday goes without a hitch. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the vaccination drive from the hospital at 12 noon. A doctor, a nurse, and a safai karmachari will receive the jabs in the presence of the CM, according to sources.

Two large halls have been created in the middle of the out-paient seating space for the inoculation drive. Alternate seats on the blue coloured sofas have been crossed out using white medical tape to ensure social distancing between recipients.

Another of at least three vaccination sites at the hospital has been set up on the first floor of the outpatient department. Two rooms with oxygen support and all emergency medications have been created at the site itself for managing any adverse event. The vaccines reached the hospital on Friday afternoon and were stored in deep freezers on the fifth floor of the same building, doctors said.

“We are fully prepared for the vaccination drive and all our staff are very excited. They have been treating the very sick Covid-19 patients since last March,” said Dr Kumar.

At Safdarjung Hospital, red arrows from the Ring Road gate marked the way to the vaccination site on the first floor of the old emergency building. The three room site was abuzz with activity on Friday afternoon. Across the road, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will flag off the drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

With nearly 67,000 tests, Delhi reported 295 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest number recorded in a day since May 9, when the city had seen 224 cases.

This has also brought down the positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – to 0.44%, the lowest ever since the state government began releasing regular testing data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s massive vaccination exercise at 10.30am on Saturday, when 81 sites in Delhi will start immunising their health care workers. Each centre aims to immunise 100 persons

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaccine for new coronavirus covid-19 vaccine protocol vaccine drive
app
Close
e-paper
The infamous Nithari murders were believed to be committed between 2005 and 2006. Mondinder Singh Pandher is the owner of the house and Surinder Koli was his domestic help.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The infamous Nithari murders were believed to be committed between 2005 and 2006. Mondinder Singh Pandher is the owner of the house and Surinder Koli was his domestic help.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The CBI registered 16 cases, charge sheeting Koli in all of them for murder, abduction, rape besides destruction of evidence, and Pandher in one for immoral trafficking. In 11 previous cases, the court had found Koli guilty in all and had awarded the death sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two Chinese women, Chaohong Deng Daoyong, 27, and Wu Jiazhi, 54, were arrested from Lajpat Nagar.(Representational Image)
The two Chinese women, Chaohong Deng Daoyong, 27, and Wu Jiazhi, 54, were arrested from Lajpat Nagar.(Representational Image)
delhi news

Two Chinese nationals among 12 nabbed for defrauding ‘thousands’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:15 AM IST
The DCP said the gang floated this fraud as a multi-level marketing scheme, in which users could earn a percentage of a money made by people referred by them. Investigators claimed that two other Chinese nationals, who the police believe to be the kingpins of the racket, are on the run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vendors at Ghazipur poultry market organise their stock on Friday( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Vendors at Ghazipur poultry market organise their stock on Friday( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Poultry sale resumes after brief pause, traders say demand low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 AM IST
On Friday, the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market opened after being temporarily shut since last Sunday as a preventive measure against bird flu. Traders, however, expressed concerns over declined demand, with a large section of people apparently avoiding consumption of chicken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire service officers said the fire was exacerbated by large amounts of plastic and foam in the godown.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Fire service officers said the fire was exacerbated by large amounts of plastic and foam in the godown.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

3 die in blaze at scrap godown in Kirti Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:47 AM IST
When the firefighters reached the scene, they found that the fire was at a scrap godown, constructed over a 100 square yard plot, and the building had three shanties above it, where people working in the godown lived, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The BJP should resign from the charge of the MCDs immediately,” said Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, at a press conference at the party head office in central Delhi on Friday.(Screengrab)
"The BJP should resign from the charge of the MCDs immediately,” said Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, at a press conference at the party head office in central Delhi on Friday.(Screengrab)
delhi news

BJP drove MCDs to bankruptcy, alleges AAP; BJP hits

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:42 AM IST
The BJP – which leads all three municipal corporations in the capital -- dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said the money assured by the AAP government is not even one-third of what it actually owes the MCDs for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.(Raj K Raj / HT PHOTO)
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.(Raj K Raj / HT PHOTO)
delhi news

DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:09 AM IST
The 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet is part of the government’s larger plan to scale up Delhi’s existing bus fleet by 4,000, in DTC and the cluster network operated by concessionaires, and also by introducing electric buses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical professionals check vaccine vials at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital
Medical professionals check vaccine vials at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital
delhi news

Hospital staff upbeat a day before first jabs

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Staff and technicians at Lok Nayak hospital worked till late evening on Friday to ensure that the vaccination drive on Saturday goes without a hitch. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the vaccination drive from the hospital at 12 noon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 9.5% of the total beds earmarked for Covid-19 are occupied in hospital across Delhi, with just under 12% of the ICU beds being occupied as on Friday night, according to the Delhi Corona App. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo))
Only 9.5% of the total beds earmarked for Covid-19 are occupied in hospital across Delhi, with just under 12% of the ICU beds being occupied as on Friday night, according to the Delhi Corona App. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo))
delhi news

Covid beds at Delhi’s pvt hospitals reduced further

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:08 AM IST
The 45 big hospitals have been asked to reduce the number of Covid-19 beds from 30% to 15% of the total beds or double the number of patients admitted as on Friday. As for ICU beds, the number can be reduced from 40% to 25% or double the number of admitted patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court was hearing several PILs claiming non-payment of salaries and pensions of serving and retired employees, including teachers, doctors and sanitation workers, of the three corporations
The court was hearing several PILs claiming non-payment of salaries and pensions of serving and retired employees, including teachers, doctors and sanitation workers, of the three corporations
delhi news

HC asks Delhi MCDs to list non-essential expenses

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:00 AM IST
The court on Friday said employees are being denied their fundamental right of receiving salaries, a move that would affect the quality of life of the workers, as well as those dependent on them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day.(HT file photo)
Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:58 PM IST
“Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the Covid vaccination drive of the Delhi government,” the Delhi chief minister’s office had tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate at an all-time low of 0.44%: Satyendar Jain

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
According to Delhi health bulletin, the national capital had recorded 293 cases on April 26 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said(PTI)
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said(PTI)
delhi news

Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the directive will come into force on January 20 and will remain for a period of 27 days up to February 15, both days inclusive, unless withdrawn earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
delhi news

Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Somnath Bharti is currently stated to be in judicial custody in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Bharti was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday under section 505/153 IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks on hospitals and the Uttar Pradesh government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
delhi news

Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius 

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in Delhi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seven-day average of daily deaths, also known as the death rate, is now at 11 fatalities, the lowest since May 21. The number of deaths has been declined drastically over the past few weeks. (Representative Image)
The seven-day average of daily deaths, also known as the death rate, is now at 11 fatalities, the lowest since May 21. The number of deaths has been declined drastically over the past few weeks. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Delhi adds four Covid-19 deaths, least in 248 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day was 131 on November 18 when Delhi saw its third and worst surge in the number of cases ever recorded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP