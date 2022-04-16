HTCityCheers23: Spots in Delhi for Insta clicks!

Every nook and cranny of Delhi, from the old to new quarters, is as picturesque as it can be, and hides many pockets of beauty. From the creative walls and public sculptures, to the charming sandstone monuments that have stood the test of time, here’s all that makes for Instagrammable spots in the Capital. Shoot, upload and let the hearts or double-taps pour!

1. Jantar Mantar, Sansad Marg

For lovers of symmetry and all things history, the Jantar Mantar complex is a perfect place to take the first shot to getting Insta likes!

Buddhist and Tibetan culture is alive in every inch of this hub in north Delhi. From the wall art to the food options, everything here is almost always dripping with Instagram re

A twist to the popular show Money Heist’s Italian Bella Ciao (meaning goodbye beautiful) is Delhi’s very own Ciao Bello, which means hello beautiful, in the form of a wall mural painted by Delhi Street Art at Pacific Mall. Adjoining murals depict the six iconic characters from sitcom Friends and web series Squid Games.

Want to click the seven wonders of the world in one go? Head to this park where Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and other such marvels have been replicated using junk metal collected from our very own city.

Visitors at Agrasen ki Baoli are always in for some good ‘gram images. (Photo: Satyajit Mukherjee/ Hindustan Times)

If you are an explorer, you’d know the struggle of getting one clear, symmetrical shot of this ancient baoli (stepwell) on Hailey Road. The monument is a crowd puller and certainly one of the most ’grammed places in the city, courtesy its old-world charm.

Textiles, crafts and arts have a permanent address here. Food stalls amid handicraft and handloom exhibitions provide the picture-perfect ambience. No wonder, then, that the place has also been a fave shooting spot for many films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

This bridge on the Yamuna river was built to connect Wazirabad with the inner city. But as it lights up at night, it makes for a spectacular view and a great hashtag moment. Have you captured it yet?

Need we explain why the city’s tallest minaret is one of the most-loved monuments among all the social media-savvy shutterbugs?

Photo: Shivam Saxena/Hindustan TimesA painting done by Mexican street artist Saner at Lodhi Colony in Delhi.

India’s first public art district, this neighbourhood in south Delhi has about 50 murals created by Indian and international artists. Each bears the signature style of the creator on this collaborative art hub. Passersby can easily spot youngsters clicking and even posing in front of almost every wall!

The aesthetics of this urban village have been shot well in Bollywood films such as Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020). And for Diksha Bhargava, a Delhi University student and content creator, seeing its creative wall art is inspiration enough to shoot. “Whenever I look around, I see moments of happiness, love, faith, and bliss, waiting to be captured and turned into memories,” she says.

From pre-wedding photoshoots to pedalling on the Rajpath, the iconic spot near Rashtrapati Bhavan, spells the powerhouse that’s Delhi. Any day or night light makes for a perfect picture here.

Capture this BTS mural in Delhi for your social media.

The K-Pop band BTS has inspired many artists among its global fandom, known as the Army. For fans in Delhi, this mural is the perfect spot for their Insta. Syed Mohd Hamza, a Delhi-based Instagrammer, says: “I make my content around BTS. I made sure to visit here in broad daylight.”

The Olympic rings sculpture outside Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at the India Gate C-Hexagon has turned into a popular selfie point ever since Indian athletes excelled at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Catch a glimpse of life-size replicas of Indian monuments and heritage sites made out of scrap. From Hawa Mahal to Gateway of India, there’s a lot for your ’gram right here in the Capital.

Merging tradition and modernity for the millennium city, an eight-metre-high metal sculpture of a rural man in traditional Haryanvi attire sits at IFFCO Chowk. Has it been the backdrop of your fam pics yet?

This racetrack known for Formula One Indian Grand Prix has become a must click for all automobile lovers, over the years.

This hub is always bustling with visitors enjoying the food and the vibrant nightlife. Content creator Aditya Singh, shares, “When I walk here to find a spot, I usually end up with something unimaginable.”

Shining bright against the night sky, this hub of food, gastronomy, and music has many party revelers flock to it to enjoy and ’gram it!

Attention pooch lovers, here is the perfect merger of fun for your pets and striking Instagrammable images for your ’gram.

The red sandstone walls at this magnificent fort make for the perfect backdrop for pictures. DU student Priyanka Singhal was able to capture a near-perfect shot of what she calls “the ethereal beauty” after figuring out the direction of the sun rays and the lighting.

Shopping for that ethnic look serves a dual purpose for the shutterbugs as they bring home content for the ’gram and clothes for their wardrobe. Bonus points for the vibrant Gujarati Lane behind the market!

An important character in the life of the Mughal emperor Akbar, Adham Khan lays buried in this mausoleum. With a rustic mediaeval architecture feel, this spot will definitely arise curiosity among your Insta followers.

Fleet of birds, vibrantly painted boats, and gorgeous sunsets — the Yamuna Ghats offer scenic views perfect for an Insta shot.

