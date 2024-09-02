IndiGo shifts ops of 35 flights to new T1 at Delhi’s IGI airport

IndiGo shifted its partial operations to the new Terminal-1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Monday. In total, 35 flights had been shifted to the new T-1, with the remaining operations to continue from Terminals 2 (T2) and 3 (T3), the airline said. The new T1 became operational on August 17, when SpiceJet shifted 13 flights to the terminal. (HT Photo)

The first IndiGo flight, 6E 449, took off from the new T1 for Mumbai at around 5 am, officials said.

“Domestic flights with flight numbers 2000-2999 will operate from Terminal 2 and flight numbers from 5000-5999 will operate from Terminal 3. The rest all flights will operate from Terminal 1,” IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

The airline also said that proactive measures had been taken to ensure passengers were well-informed about the transition, including SMSes and emails, the statement added.

The new T1 became operational on August 17, when SpiceJet shifted 13 flights to the terminal. The new T1 building integrates both arrivals and departures under one roof and is more than double the size of the old T1, which had separate arrivals (T1C) and departures (T1D). The new T1 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, but was not operational as agencies, including DIAL, were scheduled to carry out a series of trials before the commencement of full-fledged operations.

The new T1 lies parallel to the old T1 building, where a part of the canopy broke and collapsed on June 28, killing one man and injuring eight others. Following the incident, the building and the gates outside it — one to four — remain barricaded and are out of bounds.

Even before the new T1 became operational, the old T1 was still operating only these two airlines. Both IndiGo and SpiceJet were then shifted to T2 and T3 on the same day of the collapse. On August 14, the airport operator announced that the new T1 will open on August 17, in a bid to reduce congestion at T2 and T3.

“The shifting of IndiGo was smooth, similar to SpiceJet. Despite rain in parts of Delhi, no flights were impacted at the airport and operations remained normal,” said an airport official requesting anonymity.

DIAL began construction of the new T1 in 2019 to make Delhi airport “future-ready” after it witnessed a massive surge in the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers, exceeding projections. The new T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers per annum, in comparison to 20 million in the old T1.

To improve commuter experience, DIAL has introduced multiple new features such as mobile check-in service at the new terminal.

“The baggage reclaim carousels inside are each 70 metres long, as compared to the 52-metre long carousels in the old building. The capacity of the baggage handling system at the new T1 has also nearly doubled from 3,240 baggage per hour to around 6,000 per hour,” said an official.

Other new features include Automated Tray Retrieval System, Individual Carrier System, Common Usage Self Service, aerobridges and check-in counters, including self-baggage drop kiosks.