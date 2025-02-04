Kejriwal predicts AAP’s tally for Delhi polls: 55 seats

A series of grand roadshows and public rallies by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday concluded the party’s outreach campaign as the former Delhi chief minister expressed confidence of his party returning to power in the Capital. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi chief minister Atishi hold a roadshow in Kalkaji on Monday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Kejriwal said that the AAP would win 55 seats, including the New Delhi, Jangpura and Kalkaji seats with historic margins. Kejriwal is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the New Delhi seat. Manish Sisodia, a three term MLA from Patparganj, is now seeking re-election from the Jangpura seat, while Delhi chief minister Atishi is seeking a second consecutive term from the Kalkaji seat.

“Many people have asked me how many seats the AAP is going to get. According to my estimate, we are going to get 55 seats but if the women give a further push then it can go up to 60 seats. I appeal to the women to convince the men in their families that the BJP is a party of the rich. Only Kejriwal will help you, he will get good schools built for your children, provide free electricity, healthcare, and bus rides for women, and also give ₹2,100 monthly to women,” said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference after concluding his last roadshow in Kalkaji constituency on Monday evening.

Manish Sisodia led a bike rally in Jangpura while Bhagwant Mann led roadshows in Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti and Wazirpur, and held a public meeting in Adarsh Nagar where he said the AAP is helping every Delhi resident save ₹25,000 per month and if the BJP comes to power, they will shut down the AAP’s welfare schemes – a claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly denied.

During a public meeting in Chhatarpur constituency, Kejriwal elaborated on the AAP’s works such as ensuring 24-hour electricity, world-class government schools, free public healthcare through Mohalla Clinics, and women’s safety and mobility via free bus travel.

“The BJP has announced that it will end free electricity, free water, government schools, Mohalla Clinics, and free bus travel for women if it comes to power. If the BJP comes in, you will lose ₹25,000 each month,” Kejriwal said.

During the roadshow in Kalkaji, Kejriwal repeated his claims that the BJP has planned to demolish all the jhuggis in Delhi within six months if they come to power. “Do not mistakenly vote for the BJP. The land on which your slums are built is worth hundreds of crores of rupees. They want to hand it over to builders and their friends like they did in Dharavi, Mumbai. If you press the ‘lotus button’, they will throw you out on the streets. As long as I am here, I will fight for you,” Kejriwal told residents of slums in Govindpuri under Kalkaji constituency.

The BJP has said that Kejriwal is spreading lies about slums being demolished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally on Sunday said that not a single slum will be demolished and instead slum dwellers will be provided “pucca” houses when the BJP comes to power.