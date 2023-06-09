Caught on camera: Man stabbed in northeast Delhi in full public view

A 20-year-old man was stabbed on the streets of northeast Delhi on Thursday and distressing visuals of the incident went viral on social media. The victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was initially taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and later transferred to the trauma centre at AIIMS for further treatment. Police said that the accused in the case has been arrested. During the incident, no one dared to intervene as the accused stabbed and warned the victim lying on the road. (ANI )

According to Additional DCP Sandhya Swami, the Nand Nagri area police received a call around 10.40 pm on Thursday. The caller reported that their brother had been stabbed with a knife and had been taken to GTB Hospital.

Viral video of the stabbing

A video showed the victim, Kasim, lying motionless on the street in Delhi's Nand Nagri after the attacker, identified as a 22-year-old man named Sohaib, stabbed him. Hindustan Times chose not to include the disturbing visuals of the attack.

During the incident, no one dared to intervene as the accused stabbed the victim and issued threats to him. However, moments after the accused left the spot, a lady rushed to the victim screaming for help. She managed to gather onlookers to assist the victim.

According to the hospital's Medico Legal Case (MLC) report, the victim suffered incised wounds on his left arm, left foot, and right foot, along with abrasions on the right side of his face. He was unable to give a statement regarding the incident as he was feeling drowsy.

The police said that the incident was a result of a previous rivalry between Kasim and Sohaib, which occurred two years ago. At that time, Kasim had punched Sohaib in the face, damaging his eye and nose. Sohaib, still harbouring resentment over the incident, sought revenge by attacking Kasim.

(With inputs from Shiv Sunny)

