Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man from Nepal murdered, body found near Tilak Nagar garbage dump

Man from Nepal murdered, body found near Tilak Nagar garbage dump

delhi news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 11:05 PM IST

A 43-year-old man from Nepal was found dead in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Friday

The police identified the deceased man after interrogating more than 200 people.
The police identified the deceased man after interrogating more than 200 people.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 43-year-old man from Nepal was found dead in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the deceased man, Rajkumar Gallan, was from Kalikatar in Nepal.

Police officers said a control room call was received at Tilak Nagar police station about a man’s body lying near a garbage dumb in Tilak Vihar.

When a police team reached the spot, they discovered that the body had a deep cut on the throat. The district’s mobile crime team was called along with a Forensic Science Laboratory team to examine the spot while a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The police identified the deceased man after interrogating more than 200 people.

Preliminary probe revealed that Gallan came to Delhi on January 24 to meet friends in Vikaspuri and in search of work, said police officers. “Several teams are checking CCTV footage from surrounding areas,” Bansal said.

An investigator privy to the probe said efforts are underway to identify the suspects. “The motive will become clear once the suspects have been arrested,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out