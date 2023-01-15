Man shot, robbed of 5 lakh by bike-borne miscreants in Delhi

Four bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted ₹5 lakh from a 42-year-old man after firing at his right leg in Roop Nagar area of North Delhi on Saturday evening, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim, Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic Granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar, was returning to his office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer.

“A call about the incident was received around 6pm on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, in an injured state and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Kalra was injured on his right leg and four motorcycle-borne criminals looted ₹5 lakh from him and fled from the scene,” Kalsi said.

“A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway. All CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being checked to identify the accused,” the DCP said.