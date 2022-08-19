Manish Sisodia CBI searches: 'The question is…’: AAP MLA asks probe agencies after excise policy raids
Manish Sisodia CBI searches: Backing Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal's "honest government" remark, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that they welcome the raids conducted by the agencies.
As the CBI on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 20 other locations - spread across seven states - over the AAP government's excise policy, party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, said the agencies should also tell people if anything was recovered at all.
Backing Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal's "honest government" remark, Bhardwaj told media persons that they welcome the raids conducted by the agencies. “We welcome CBI and other agencies that PM Modi has, including ED and Income tax. This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier on Friday morning, Sisodia took to Twitter announcing that the CBI was at his doorstep. The Delhi minister cried foul that the raids were being conducted to disrupt the ‘honest work’. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted in support saying “nothing will come out of it”.
The raids are being conducted across seven states in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought in November 2021.
The raids come weeks after Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the excise policy cleared last year.
