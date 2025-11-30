MCD bypolls: 51 candidates to fight it out for 12 civic wards

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s bypolls in 12 wards will take place on Sunday from 7.30am to 5.30pm, with 51 candidates in the fray. The results will be announced on December 3. The election is expected to indicate voter preferences following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong performance in the assembly elections earlier this year. Preparations underway at a booth a day before MCD bypolls. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to the Delhi State Election Commission, voting will be held at 580 booths across 143 polling stations. The bypolls will be conducted in the wards of Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B. Eleven of these seats fell vacant after their councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly, including chief minister Rekha Gupta, who represented Shalimar Bagh B. The Dwarka B seat has remained vacant since 2024, after its former councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to Parliament from West Delhi.

Among the 51 contestants, 26 are women. The BJP has fielded 8 women, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 6, and the Congress 5. Of the 12 vacant wards, the BJP previously held nine, while AAP held Chandni Chowk, Dakshinpuri and Chandni Mahal. An MCD official said the corporation currently comprises 116 BJP councillors, 98 from AAP, 15 from the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), 8 from the Congress, and one independent. The ward formerly represented by the Chief Minister will see a contest between Anita Jain of the BJP and Babita Ahlawat of AAP.

Both the BJP and AAP have expressed confidence about their performance in the bypolls. “BJP is all prepared and confident for tomorrow’s MCD by-polls. People expect performance from us, and we will deliver. So we expect a grand win in this election on the basis of our Delhi government’s and MCD’s performance,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

AAP leaders also asserted they expect to win a majority. “Public feedback shows clear dissatisfaction with BJP and a demand to restore AAP’s accountable governance. We expect to win a majority of these seats because residents have seen a steep decline in cleanliness, sanitation, and basic civic services over the past nine months. Voters see AAP as the only credible choice,” AAP officials said.

The AAP, however, faced a setback on Saturday when its former two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta joined the BJP, saying he was not valued in his party. Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj responded that Gupta was seeking a councillor ticket for his wife, which the party could not offer, and wished him well.

The Congress also expects gains. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said voters were disillusioned with the BJP and AAP. “We are fully prepared for the MCD bye-elections, and in the last month, the Congress workers have worked hard day and night in all the 12 wards. People are looking at Congress as an alternative for the future,” he said.

For polling day, the State Election Commission has made transport and technology arrangements. DTC bus services will start at 3:00 am, while Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am on both polling and counting days. Night bus services on 28 routes will continue uninterrupted, and the last metro will depart at 11:30 pm from all terminal stations on polling day.

Voters will be able to use the “Nigam Chunav Delhi” mobile app to check real-time queue status, locate polling stations, view candidate details and search for their names on the electoral roll. The app also offers wheelchairs, assistants and pick-up and drop-off services.

“The commission has redesigned the Voter Information Slip with a new QR code for BLO authentication and added important instructions on the back. We have also extended home voting facilities for disabled voters and those above 80 years of age, helping them exercise their franchise with dignity and comfort,” an SEC official said.