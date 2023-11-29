MCD clears 2.26 crore for Hardayal library

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday approved ₹2.26 crore grant in aid to Lala Hardayal Municipal Heritage Library to help it tide over the ongoing financial crisis, according to documents seen by HT. HT reported that the 161-year-old landmark institution was in a state of disrepair with no electricity. (HT Photo)

MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the first phase of the grant has been cleared by MCD and it will help disburse the pending salaries to the library employees.

“Hardayal library grant has been approved by the House of councillors. The library will get ₹2.26 crore in the first phase. The previous corporation government was unable to provide salaries to the library staff due to which the employees were on strike. We have fulfilled this assurance and the grant will be issued soon,” said Oberoi.

The proposal cleared by the House said that the department received representation from the library secretary on November 16, which was forwarded by the mayor where a request was made to release the pending grant. “The matter... is hereby put up for balance amount for the year 2021-22,” the proposal said.

HT on November 15 reported how the institution in old Delhi was in a state of disrepair with no power, forcing students and staffers to use mobile phone torches to study. Apart from this, staffers said that they hadn’t been paid their salaries since February 2021.

The library, one of the oldest places for public reading in the national capital, has no functional toilets or drinking water.

In a November 16 letter to the mayor, the newly-elected secretary of the library, Preeti — the Aam Aadmi Party councillor from Dilshad Colony — requested the release of the grants to clear the pending bills as early as possible. Electricity bills amounting to ₹5 lakh had not been paid.

“On taking charge as secretary of HMHPL, it has come to my notice that the electricity connection of the library has been discontinued due to non-payment of bill and salary of employees has not been released for the past 32 months… It is requested that the pending grant of HMHPL by MCD may kindly be released as early as possible… for the smooth functioning of the library,” the letter said.

Rajendra Singh, the head librarian of the HMHL said that the priority of the library administration will be to restore the power supply at the institution. “We will also try to reopen our smaller branches which are lying closed with no electricity. It will help us to pay pending salaries of around 6-7 months. We hope the grants will continue in the coming months,” he added.