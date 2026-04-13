New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sanctioned funds for the construction of a dog shelter in Dwarka that will house over 1,500 aggressive stray dogs, officials said on Monday. MCD earmarks funds for Dwarka dog shelter to house over 1,500 aggressive strays

The project, to come up in Dwarka Sector 29, is set to move into the execution stage with the engineering department preparing to float tenders for the appointment of a construction agency.

Officials said around half of the total estimated cost of ₹3.58 crore has already been allocated for the project.

"The engineering department will soon float tenders as the groundwork and planning have been completed and the budget has been booked," a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi official said, adding that the shelter is expected to be constructed within six months.

The official further said that the proposed shelter will be developed on a 2.5 to three acre plot within an existing complex that currently houses two Animal Birth Control centres and a small pet crematorium.

At present, the kennels at the sterilisation centre in Dwarka Sector 29 can accommodate up to 300 dogs.

As per the plan, around 20 per cent of the shelter area will be enclosed, while the remaining 80 per cent will be developed as open space to provide a more natural environment for the animals, the official said.

Officials further said aggressive dogs picked up from different parts of the city will first be brought to the shelter and examined for rabies.

"A rabid dog typically dies within 10 days. Other dogs will be vaccinated and kept in kennels for 15 to 20 days before being shifted to open areas," the official said.

He added that prolonged confinement is not suitable for dogs, and the design of the facility aims to ensure a balance between monitoring and humane living conditions.

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