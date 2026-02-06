Mehrauli: Won’t shy away...will keep helping, says assault victim

Two days after being beaten up for objecting to obscene comments directed at three women at a tea stall on IGNOU Road, 26-year-old Mukesh Kumar said he has received 10 stitches on the back of his head and remains in pain but will not hesitate to help others again if required. Speaking on Thursday from his Sangam Vihar residence, Kumar said one of the attackers struck him on the head with a brick.

The incident took place around 3am on Tuesday at a tea stall near Anupam Apartments in Saket. Based on eyewitness accounts, information from the family and CCTV footage, police said Kumar had stopped at the stall while returning home from his maternal uncle’s wedding when at least four men allegedly began verbally harassing three women seated there.

As Kumar intervened, a heated argument broke out, which soon escalated into violence, police said. The four men allegedly attacked Kumar.

Videos of the incident, purportedly recorded by bystanders and circulated on social media, showed at least three men punching and kicking Kumar as he lay on the ground. One of the accused was also seen picking up a brick to hit him before others, including a bearded man, intervened and stopped the attack. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Speaking on Thursday from his Sangam Vihar residence, Kumar said one of the attackers struck him on the head with a brick. “The videos were captured after the assault. One of them attacked me with a brick on my head, after which I lost consciousness. I have no idea how much they hit me after that,” he said, adding that he was still in pain.

Kumar said the women he tried to protect alerted the police, following which he was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. “I have 10 stitches at the back of my head, and my whole face is swollen due to internal inflammation,” he said.

Asked if the attack would deter him from intervening again, Kumar said, “Anyone would be scared, and my family also said that I should have been cautious, but the men could have done anything to the women. If something like this happens again, I will not shy away from helping them.”

Police said all four accused, Vishal Rawat (26), Jatin (20), Sonu (25), and Vivek (20), residents of Sangam Vihar, have been arrested.