One protester dies at ITO, 86 police personnel hurt
- One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit.
One farmer died and 10 farmers and 86 police personnel were injured in violence during the tractor parade taken out by the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws in the Capital.
Twenty-one persons — 11 police personnel and 10 protesters — were brought to Lok Nayak hospital near Delhi Gate. “Five of the police personnel had bruises, cuts, and minor blunt injuries. They were given first aid at the hospital’s emergency department and discharged. Five others are undergoing diagnostic tests such as CT scan and X-ray to check for internal injuries and are under observation at the emergency department,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.
One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit. “He suffered injuries to his hand as well. However, he does not need any life support and has been admitted to the ICU, just to ensure better observation,” the doctor said.
All 10 protesters are currently under observation at the hospital. “Most of them had minor injuries like some bleeding, swelling, or blunt injury. However, we need a complete battery of tests to ensure that there is nothing wrong before discharging them,” said the doctor.
A 25-year-old protester from Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh died when the tractor he was driving overturned at DDU Marg, near ITO. While protesters said that the man’s tractor overturned because police had fired at the vehicle, police said that not a single shot was fired at any protest site on Tuesday.
At Ram Manohar Lohia hospital near Gol Market, 20 persons were brought in — 14 police personnel, two bystanders, and four media persons. “Fortunately, none of them have any serious injuries. Most had suffered some cuts and lacerations. Their wounds were dressed and sutured. They were prescribed medicines and discharged. Only a couple of people remain admitted at the hospital,” a senior doctor said.
Among those who remain under observation at the hospital is a police officer with a fracture and a bystander with a thumb injury that needs a minor surgery.
Seven persons were brought in at Mangolpuri’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital. Fifty eight persons injured in the tractor rally were also admitted to Sushruta Trauma Centre at Civil Lines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The cream roll flâneur
- A street hawker, Muhammed Nadeem, travels to most parts of Delhi-NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One protester dies at ITO, 86 police personnel hurt
- One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Rampage at Red Fort’s ramparts
- The farmers were not supposed to be at Red Fort at all. The monument did not fall along the pre-decided routes the three rallies were to take.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security to stay tight, no plans to shut down borders, Delhi metro today
- Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at farmers' tractor rally: What went wrong in the police plan?
- Police officers estimate that the city was overrun by around 200,000-250,000 protesters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP, Congress train guns at each other for protest violence
- Thousands of protesters who had been camping on Delhi’s borders with Hayana and Uttar Pradesh, stormed into the city, riding tractors, breaking through barriers and clashing with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police, farmers fought pitched battle at Nangloi
- Sporadic clashes continued between till late in the evening, even as the vast majority of the protestors continued their parade without incidence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks Google’s advice on removal of offensive posts
- The court was hearing a plea by a law student from Bengaluru who alleged that her photographs were mischievously and illegally lifted from social media websites and uploaded on pornographic websites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Tractors as weapons in the fiercest of face-offs
- The scenes of farmers charging at police with their tractors were caught on camera.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: As most went off track, some groups stuck to agreed plan
- Baldev Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said they marched on the agreed upon route because they wanted the protests to remain peaceful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Within hours, cheers, celebration at Tikri gave way to chaos
- At many places, local residents showered flower petals on the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: March to ITO began at Ghazipur
- By 9.30am, a group of farmers started the march; they also used trolleys attached to the tractors, despite agreeing not to use them in their previous discussions with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Violence started at Singhu, one barrier at a time
- Singhu Border has been the most prominent protest site for the farmers at Delhi’s border for the last two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day weekend shopping therapy: Sale, discounts were a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally drops to 157
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox