Only ICMR accredited labs can collect Covid samples: DDMA
- Delhi on Saturday logged 405 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that only ICMR-accredited labs can collect Covid-19 samples.
In an order issued on May 31, the DDMA also said all labs should ensure that their own sample collectors or the entity collecting samples on their behalf must follow all bio-safety and bio-security precautions while collecting the samples, including the Bio-Medical Waste Management protocols.
"The personnel being employed by labs should be adequately qualified as per the qualifications fixed by ICMR/NABL or any authorised agency of Governor of India," read the order.
It also directed district magistrates to conduct surprise inspections and visits. "The district magistrates concerned shall supervise and ensure the compliance of the above directions by the Covid-19 testing labs/hospitals situated within their jurisdiction and shall also ensure that any violation of the above directions is penalised under the appropriate provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” it said.
It also said that labs should store the samples as per the SOP/guidelines fixed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)/National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
"Labs should comply with all the guidelines and directions of ICMR/NABL/GOI and Delhi government from time to time. The samples are collected, transported and processed by the labs expeditiously and reports uploaded within fixed time frame of collection in their respective portals and ICMR site as per the directions/instructions issued by ICMR, GOI, NABL, DDMA and Govt. of NCT of Delhi in this regard from time to time," the order added.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
