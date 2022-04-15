Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report
A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said.
The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said.
The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU. The patient, rigid to leave the hospital, took out a pair of scissors and attacked him, a senior police officer said.
The patient was admitted in the hospital on April 13 to get rid of alcohol addiction and occasional fits, the officer said.
An information about the incident was received from a lady present at the hospital, police said.
No FIR has been lodged as the doctor has not filed any complaint against the patient, they said.
Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum
Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur. Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.
Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon
The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas. The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met.
Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question
Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej's pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging 'secret'. Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy.
CM Bommai: Eshwarappa's resignation is not a setback, truth will come out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a "setback" for the government. He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.
AAP joins Cong in demand for Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivkumar and others held protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding that the state minister K S Eshwarappa's arrest be immediate.
