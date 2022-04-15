Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report

A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said.

The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said.

The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU. The patient, rigid to leave the hospital, took out a pair of scissors and attacked him, a senior police officer said.

The patient was admitted in the hospital on April 13 to get rid of alcohol addiction and occasional fits, the officer said.

An information about the incident was received from a lady present at the hospital, police said.

No FIR has been lodged as the doctor has not filed any complaint against the patient, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON