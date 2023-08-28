Help dies by suicide at employer’s flat in Delhi; family says not paid for 1 yr

Police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide after a domestic help was found hanging at her employer’s house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 in east Delhi, officers said on Monday. Police have not recovered a suicide note from the spot (Representational image/Getty Images)

The cause of the alleged suicide that took place on Saturday is said to be non-payment of salary for the past one-and-a-half years, according to allegations by the family of the deceased.

Police have not recovered a suicide note from the spot. On the basis of the family’s complaint police lodged a case on Sunday against the employer, a 30-year-old woman teacher.

According to police, the deceased, 20, was employed as a full-time domestic help at the woman’s house for the past two years.“Her mother has alleged that the employer paid her daughter’s salary for the first few months. For almost a year and half, the employer had not been paying the salary. The family has alleged that she took the extreme step due to this reason. We have registered a case and are probing the allegations,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth.

Police were informed about the woman’s death at around 6.20am on Saturday, after the employer called the Ghazipur police station. The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, and the family informed.

The deceased originally belonged to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“The statements of the family members were recorded. The mother of the deceased gave a written complaint alleging abetment to suicide by the employer, and accordingly a case was registered in the matter,” added the DCP.

