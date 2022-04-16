‘Pollution in Yamuna hitting water supply’: Delhi Jal Board
- The state water utility has the capacity to treat ammonia levels up to 0.9 parts per million (ppm).
Pollution levels in the Yamuna were brought under control and regular water supply operations were restored across the city on Friday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said, a day after the ammonia concentration in the river jumped to more than five times the treatable limit.
As part of its efforts to control ammonia levels in the Yamuna, DJB on Friday also sent emergency messages to the irrigation department of Haryana (where the river flows in from) and the Upper Yamuna River Board (an interstate body that regulates the flow of the river, which is the source of most of Delhi’s water).
To be sure, it is unclear if the communication resulted in the reduction of ammonia levels. A Haryana pollution body official said they had “not received” the message.
A senior DJB official said ammonia levels had been increasing since Thursday, with the utility’s quality control team recording ammonia levels of 5.0ppm at Wazirabad pond and 7.8ppm near Sonia Vihar, upstream of Wazirabad.
“The increased pollution resulted in operations being halved at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment facilities on Friday,” the official said.
The two plants together serve Delhi with roughly a quarter of its daily water supply of 935 million gallons a day (mgd). The city’s estimated daily water demand is 1,380mgd.
The Chandrawal plant supplies Delhi 100mgd of potable water a day, while the Wazirabad one supplies 134mgd water.
The water utility, in its letter to UYRB, said it was essential maintain an uninterrupted supply of water in Delhi during the ongoing festive season and the summer heat.
“Moreover, the discharge of pollution in Yamuna is undesirable as raw water is used for drinking after treatment. It is requested that the pollution should be stopped immediately. This may be treated as an SOS,” the communication said.
Delhi has repeatedly blamed Haryana for discharging its industrial pollutants in the river.
A senior official from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said: “We have not yet received the said communication. However, regular actions are being taken at our field level to check the discharge standards of industrial units, river standards are regularly monitored as well. We will keep checking the norms and take action against violations, if any”
Delhi faces water supply disruptions due to pollution levels in the Yamuna. HT had earlier reported that official data from the Wazirabad water quality monitoring laboratory shows that the city saw 22 ammonia spike episodes spread over 134 days, when ammonia levels went above 1 ppm last year.
2 held for duping DU prof of ₹1.5L
Two men, who allegedly duped a Delhi University professor of ₹1.5 lakh last month by offering air tickets for his travel to Canada, have been arrested by the police's cyber cell, Delhi police said on Friday. One of the accused persons, Praveen Tiwari (34), was arrested from Tiwari's home town in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Thursday where he had gone for his engagement.
AAP lashes out at BJP after Delhi chief felicitates 8 who vandalised CM’s home
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Thursday felicitated eight members of the party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who were arrested for vandalising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines, evoking sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the saffron party was promoting hooliganism. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta organised a ceremony at the party office on Thursday, and welcomed the eight accused with garlands.
Govt alert, no need to panic, says Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, but added that the minor uptick in the infections should not cause any alarm because hospitalisations continue to remain negligible, with 99.5% Covid-19 beds in city hospitals and all beds in Covid care centres vacant. Health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to Delhi residents to get vaccinated, if they hadn't, and wear a mask.
Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections
The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing. Friday's fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results.
Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of a friend of Kamre Alam, Munna Kumar. Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam's son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person's complaint on April 12.
