 PUC centres resume ops after govt assures to reassess testing fee | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PUC centres resume ops after govt assures to reassess testing fee

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The government, last week, proposed to increase PUC rates by ₹20 to ₹40, after a gap of 13 years. While the notification of the hike is awaited, petroleum dealers said the hike is insufficient to cover costs

New Delhi

There are 945 PUC centres in Delhi. (HT Archive)
There are 945 PUC centres in Delhi. (HT Archive)

A majority of the pollution-under-control (PUC) checking centre operators attached to petrol pumps in Delhi, who were on an indefinite strike since July 15 seeking higher fees for providing the checks, resumed operations on Thursday after calling off the strike, petroleum dealers association officials said.

The resumption of services came after a meeting between the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) and Delhi transport department officials, who assured to look into the demands of the striking dealers.

Bibek Banerjee, general secretary of DPDA, said: “The principal secretary, transport, agreed to relook into the aspect of further revision of rates based on actual costs involved in the process. DPDA will submit a detailed justification regarding further hike in PUCC rates to the officer soon. In the larger public interest, DPDA has decided to call of the strike of PUC centres at their petrol pumps.”

A transport department official said dealers running PUC centres called off the strike after meeting transport officials. “They will be submitting a detailed justification on why the PUC rates should be further increased. The department will see the report and take necessary action accordingly,” the transport official, who did not wish to be named, said.

There are around 945 PUC centres in Delhi, of which around 600 operate from petrol pumps, the government said. Around 400 of these dealers went on an indefinite strike from July 15, demanding doubling of testing rates. The government, last week, proposed to increase PUC rates by 20 to 40, after a gap of 13 years. While the notification of the hike is awaited, petroleum dealers said the hike is insufficient to cover costs.

The government fixed a fee of 80 for petrol, CNG or LPG (including biofuel) two and three-wheelers, 110 for petrol, CNG or LPG (including biofuel) four-wheelers and above categories, and 140 for diesel-powered vehicles. The current rates, as revised in 2011, are 60, 80 and 100, respectively.

Before 2011, the rates were revised in 2005 from 35, 45 and 60, respectively.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / PUC centres resume ops after govt assures to reassess testing fee
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On