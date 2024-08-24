Tarffic advisory for Janmashtami celebrations in Delhi on Monday

Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for Monday when Janmashtami celebrations will be held at Laxmi Narayan Mandir in central Delhi. Devotees will not be permitted to carry handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones and other battery-operated equipment inside the temple, the Delhi Police advisory said. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

It said that no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mandir Marg between the Panchkuian Road roundabout, Park Street roundabout on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road. Devotees will not be permitted to carry handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones and other battery-operated equipment inside the temple, the Delhi Police advisory said.

Entry to the main temple will be from Mandir Marg only which can be approached either from the Kali Bari Marg side or Peshwa Road, it said. Entry will be through a door frame metal detector installed on either side.

“Entry to the Geeta Bhawan and the Vatika will be only through main temple gates. All other entry gates to the temple complex will remain closed. There are only two exit gates from the temple complex and everyone approaching Kali Bari Marg will proceed via Vatika Geeta Bhawan, exit (Vatika opening) lane leading to Kali Bari Marg,” the advisory said.

Visitors to the temple will have to remove footwear before passing through the metal detectors leading to the temple gates. Arrangements have been made for depositing footwear in stalls adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road.

“All those who want to go towards Peshwa Road should use gate number 3 to exit on the Geeta Bhawan side. No entry is permitted from gate number 3,” it said, adding that an assistance booth has been set up near the temple’s main gate by Delhi Police.