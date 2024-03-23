Top Delhi leaders in custody; who is calling the shots?

The arrest of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy case on Thursday the gravest crisis yet just weeks ahead of national elections. AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi protests against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest at ITO Chowk on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Since its inception in 2012, the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, has faced several crises but Kejriwal has typically rallied party workers to overcome tough situations. With their leader’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, senior AAP leaders who were the second line of command are now taking up key responsibilities.

Between Thursday and Friday, leaders such as Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, and ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, began mobilising party workers, taking key decisions, spearheading protests from the streets to social media, connecting with INDIA alliance leaders to garner support for the party.

“They are holding fort ranging from the CM’s residence to the party office engaging in dialogues with party leaders and workers to sort out things and plan ahead,” said two AAP leaders, including a legislator.

One AAP member said Atishi, Bharadwaj and minister Kailash Gahlot will continue running the government while Pathak, Rai and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will largely focus on the party’s election preparations.

On Friday, Rai announced a four-day plan of action with protests. “On March 23, AAP leaders and INDIA bloc leaders will gather at Shahidi Park to take an oath to rise against the dictatorship in the country; on March 24, we will burn an effigy of the PM at different places in the city; on March 25, we will not celebrate Holi in protest. We will go to the people and convince them that the fight to save the country is needed; on May 26, the people of Delhi will protest outside the residence of PM Narendra Modi,” Rai said.

Punjab CM Mann, seen as the second most popular AAP leader after Kejriwal in the country, met Kejriwal’s family. “AAP is not facing any threat. AAP will emerge stronger out of this crisis. Together all the party leaders will take the party forward,” Mann said later.

A senior AAP leader said important decisions will be taken by the party’s political affairs committee.

The AAP is projecting Kejriwal’s arrest as an attack on democracy and the Constitution. It has appealed to Opposition leaders and the public to protest. “Everyone who believes in democracy will have to raise their voice to protect democracy and the Constitution,” Rai said.

One AAP leader said the party hopes Kejriwal will get relief from the court sooner rather than later. The leader added the party will mobilise workers and the public on the issue because Kejriwal’s arrest has triggered support.

“The party was born out of struggle and such fresh challenges will only embolden the party,” another AAP leader said

