delhi news

Two murders in a span of 15 hours; suspects arrested in both cases are family members

Two persons, including a 64-year-old woman, were killed in two separate incidents reported from south and north-east Delhi within a span of 15 hours on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Two persons, including a 64-year-old woman, were killed in two separate incidents reported from south and north-east Delhi within a span of 15 hours on Sunday. Both murders have been solved and the suspects -- family members of those killed -- have been arrested.

The first murder came to fore around 7.30am on Sunday, when the Safdarjung Hospital authorities informed south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri police station about the death of 38-year-old Sikandar Sahni due to strangulation. Sahni was admitted to the hospital by his 35-year-old wife Sarita Devi, who was later arrested for the murder. Police said during questioning, she admitted to killing her husband by strangling him with her saree.

“Sarita Devi told us that her husband was a habitual drinker despite being a chronic tuberculosis patient. The couple often had arguments over this. After consuming liquor, he allegedly used to abuse and assault her daily in front of their children,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

On Saturday night, an investigator who did not want to be named, said Sahini returned home in an inebriated condition and picked up a fight with Sarita Devi. Their four children went to another room on the ground floor. The couple’s argument continued till the early hours of Sunday and the woman strangled her husband with her saree in a fit of rage.

“The woman alerted her neighbours, sought their help to rush him to hospital but did not tell them that she had strangled him. It was the doctors who found the ligature marks around his neck and informed us. Sahni was declared brought dead at the hospital,” the officer added.

In the second case, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his mother by stabbing her multiple times with a screwdriver at their home in north-east Delhi’s Khajoori Khas on Sunday around 10pm. The man, Sushil Pandey, turned violent when his mother, Ramlalli Devi, rebuked him for his drinking habit and refused to give money to buy liquor, the police said.

DCP (north-east) Ved Prakash Surya said Pandey was caught from the crime scene after his father returned home, found his wife’s body and raised the alarm. “Pandey’s parents were concerned over his drinking habit. He worked as an electrician but had stopped going to work for the past sometime. He often fought with his mother Ramlalli Devi over money for buying liquor,” said the DCP, adding that the screwdriver used in the murder was recovered.

