Two siblings found dead in Uttam Nagar flat, were heard shouting previous night

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they found the bodies of two men, siblings aged around 45 and 50, at an apartment on Uttam Nagar. They had rented the apartment, on the first floor, around a month ago, as per the initial investigation. DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said it’s not clear how the men died and inquest proceedings in the matter have been initiated. (PTI Representative)

The deceased were identified as Devender Kumar, 50, and Amit, 45.

Locals on Friday night complained to the landlord, Naresh, 65 that the brothers were heard screaming and shouting. Police said the landlord went and checked there but could only meet Devender’s son, who told them that his father and uncle always fought after consuming alcohol.

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Around 4.30pm on Saturday, the son told residents and landlord that his father and uncle had died.

“When the neighbours questioned him, he said they must have died while consuming excessive alcohol or fighting. He then told them that he needs to contact his family but then disappeared. The neighbours decided to call PCR around 7pm,” said a senior police officer.

Police said they have detained Devender’s son for questioning.

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DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said it’s not clear how the men died and inquest proceedings in the matter have been initiated.

Meanwhile, another body was found outside a factory in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Saturday. Police said the body has not been identified yet.

“The PCR caller works as a security guard at the said factory and had gone to sleep elsewhere on Friday night due to excessive mosquitoes. When he returned in the morning, he noticed a big bag. He called us and a decomposed body was found. The deceased was wearing blue jeans and a peach full-sleeved shirt. He had a light beard, and no visible external injury was found on the body. Meanwhile, the FSL team also reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.