UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges.
In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday.
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is preparing “autonomous colleges regulations” that will enable the affiliated colleges to attain autonomy.
“We want to encourage as many colleges to become autonomous. We will keep the guidelines in tune with the NEP 2020 philosophy. The commission will come up with a flexible procedure for colleges to apply for autonomy. Once these regulations come, many colleges can be declared as autonomous,” he said.
Kumar said the commission will also be considering legal aspects attached to the process. “We are discussing all the factors with the stakeholders to come up with a workable solution. Once finalised, the UGC will release the regulations in the public domain seeking responses from the stakeholders,” he said.
In 2018, two Delhi University (DU) colleges — St Stephen’s and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy. However, the matter could not be considered because it required amendments in the DU Act, 1922.
DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the upcoming guidelines will not affect the university since majority of the colleges are constituent colleges and not affiliated colleges.
“ I don’t think that the upcoming guidelines will make any changes in our university system; the majority of our colleges are constituent colleges and not affiliated. They are part and parcel of the university. DU has a few affiliated institutes and once the guidelines come, they can apply for autonomy,” he said.
While the affiliated colleges work independently, the constituent colleges are maintained by the universities.
The UGC “guidelines for transforming all higher education institutions in India into multidisciplinary institutions”, released on Thursday, also talks about giving autonomy to colleges. “By 2035, all affiliated colleges should become degree-awarding multidisciplinary autonomous institutions,” the guidelines stated.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
Residents living in fear in Ghaziabad locality after stones hurled at houses, cops clueless
Residents of Ashok Nagar A block are a worried lot these days as their houses have come under regular attack by unidentified stone-pelters since Monday night and teams of police have remained clueless despite efforts. The A block is located adjacent to the Ghaziabad-Meerut railway section and residents have been living in fear as pieces of bricks, tiles and other material have hit their houses regularly since Monday night.
