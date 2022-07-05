‘Will move court if need be': Kejriwal targets BJP over Delhi civic body polls
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday threatened to move the courts if the central government - led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - did not allow civic body elections in the national capital soon. Kejriwal declared the BJP to be 'terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)' and claimed '(that is why they) don't want to hold the election'. "This is undemocratic. If needed, we would take the matter to the Court," Kejriwal, also the AAP chief said.
"First, they held off the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) poll with the Unification bill. Once it was passed, they said they would form a delimitation commission (for unification of MCDs) and conduct a poll. However, it has been a month-and-a-half. It has not been set up so far," the chief minister pointed out, claiming, "It was an excuse to defer the poll."
He was speaking outside the Delhi assembly on the second day of the monsoon session.
"They (the central government) are using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get elections conducted on time and we will do it."
The North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations were merged on May 22 under provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The new law, the central government said, would strengthen the civic set-up in Delhi that, the centreal government also said, had been suffering from major financial woes.
Officials say there has been significant progress towards stabilising structure and operations of the unified body, but many other objectives, including synergised planning, optimal use of resources, greater transparency and better delivery of civic services, are still lagging.
With liabilities of over ₹16,415 crore, including a ₹3,472 crore debt to the Delhi government, the challenge of financial self-sustainability is also still there.
Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. The decision is getting a mixed response from the restaurateurs. While some are feeling anxious as they think this isn't in the welfare of their staff, others say the decision was much needed! Customers feel that they can now decide how much to tip based on their experience and the service.
Haryana artists carving their way to the top
The grounds of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam's Power Training Institute in Madanpur, Panchkula have transformed into an art studio as sculptors, as part of the HVPNL's national sculpture camp, are chiselling blocks of black marble and transforming them into works of art. The eight-member team, led by art and cultural officer (sculpture) of the Haryana art and cultural affairs department, Hirday Kaushal, includes seven women. Procuring a 40-tonne stone took months.
Bengal turned into stack pile of explosives, Suvendu Adhikari writes to Shah
West Bengal's leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the 'alarming situation' in the Mamata Banerjee-run state due to the recent incidents of violence. “I would like to draw your attention towards the alarming situation in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the state has turned into a stack pile of explosives,” Banerjee's close aide-turned-rival wrote to Shah.
'Had I requested...': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra chief minister post
Devendra Fadnavis - the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister - said Tuesday he 'could have become chief minister had I requested' and that making Eknath Shinde - the Shiv Sena MLA behind the revolt that ousted Uddhav Thackeray - chief minister 'was my proposal'. Fadnavis was widely expected to return as chief minister last week, after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down hours before having to face a floor test that he was almost certain to lose.
Efforts on to restrict directors of cooperative banks to two terms
Satish Marathe, director, Reserve Bank of India, said that the government is trying to ensure smooth succession in management by restricting the role of members of the board of directors to two terms. Marathe was speaking at the event 'Banking Gappa (Let's talk banking)' hosted by city-based Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Boat Club on Sunday. The directors of 35 cooperative banks participated in the event.
