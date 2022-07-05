‘Will move court if need be': Kejriwal targets BJP over Delhi civic body polls

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday threatened to move the courts if the central government - led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - did not allow civic body elections in the national capital soon. Kejriwal declared the BJP to be 'terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)' and claimed '(that is why they) don't want to hold the election'. "This is undemocratic. If needed, we would take the matter to the Court," Kejriwal, also the AAP chief said.

"First, they held off the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) poll with the Unification bill. Once it was passed, they said they would form a delimitation commission (for unification of MCDs) and conduct a poll. However, it has been a month-and-a-half. It has not been set up so far," the chief minister pointed out, claiming, "It was an excuse to defer the poll."

He was speaking outside the Delhi assembly on the second day of the monsoon session.

"They (the central government) are using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get elections conducted on time and we will do it."

The North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations were merged on May 22 under provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The new law, the central government said, would strengthen the civic set-up in Delhi that, the centreal government also said, had been suffering from major financial woes.

Officials say there has been significant progress towards stabilising structure and operations of the unified body, but many other objectives, including synergised planning, optimal use of resources, greater transparency and better delivery of civic services, are still lagging.

With liabilities of over ₹16,415 crore, including a ₹3,472 crore debt to the Delhi government, the challenge of financial self-sustainability is also still there.

