'Will take 30 minutes to close': Sisodia on reopening of Delhi schools amid fear of Covid spread

Amid concern over the reopening of schools, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday assured that any school found to be at risk of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread will be close within 30 minutes. Schools in Delhi reopened for classes 9 to 12 from today as the national capital continued witnessing a significant decline in new Covid-19 cases.

Sisodia, who also serves as Delhi’s education minister, told news agency ANI that the schools have been reopened after consulting experts and parents. He reiterated the attending physical classes will be completely optional, while emphasising that online classes, however, can “never substitute” offline classes.

“If there is any risk of Covid-19 spread in any school, it will take 30 minutes to close it. School will be shut immediately,” Sisodia added.

On Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notified the guidelines regarding the reopening of schools, allowing classrooms to function at 50% of their capacity. Other requirements include mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits.

Also Read | Right time to take ‘calculated’ risk: IMA on reopening of schools amid Covid-19

According to the DDMA guidelines, no one from the Covid-19 containment zones will be allowed to physically attend the classes or enter the school premises. The vaccination centres and ration distribution activities currently underway in many schools will continue in areas separate from the academic activities.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also supported the decision to reopen schools, saying it is the “right time” for governments to take a “calculated risk” and resume classes. On Tuesday, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal told ANI that the risk Covid-19 spread is “quite negligible” in the present scenario.

“Considering [the] possibility of spread, the risk is quite negligible at this moment unless something catastrophic takes place. It’s the right time when [the] government should come forward and take a calculated risk and open the schools in an appropriate way,” ANI quoted Jayalal as saying.