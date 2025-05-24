The Delhi government’s health department has issued a stern directive to private hospitals empanelled under schemes such as the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS), warning them against discriminatory practices in treating scheme beneficiaries, according to an order seen by HT. Won’t tolerate discrimination against DGEHS patients: Delhi govt to hospitals

The order, issued on May 22, follows a string of complaints about delayed admissions, restricted consultations, and refusals to treat critically ill patients referred by government departments to private hospitals, officials aware of the matter said.

Calling these practices a violation of agreed terms, the order noted that some hospitals were assigning specific doctors exclusively to DGEHS cardholders and limiting consultation timings—restrictions not imposed on other patients.

“Several health care organisations empanelled under DGEHS are not complying with the terms and conditions… Certain hospitals are reportedly assigning specific doctors exclusively for DGEHS card holders. This practice is discriminatory and undermines the intent of equitable healthcare access,” it stated.

Additionally, the order said, that instances have been reported where empanelled hospitals have refused to admit seriously ill patients referred by government departments.

The health department has asked all private hospitals on the empanelled list to confirm their compliance. The government, officials said, is likely to take strong action against hospitals that fail to honour the terms of the MoUs signed under the schemes.

Under DGEHS and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), beneficiaries are entitled to cashless treatment at empanelled private hospitals, in accordance with guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, officials who asked not to be identified, said many hospitals have routinely failed to comply, forcing patients to pay out-of-pocket despite being eligible for government-funded care.

The order directs all empanelled hospitals to stop assigning limited time slots or restricted doctors to DGEHS patients. “Refrain from imposing consultation or hospital visit timings not applicable to other patients,” the order said, warning of “appropriate action” in case of non-compliance.

Beneficiaries said such practices are common. Chaitali Mitra, a 34-year-old CGHS cardholder, said she experienced severe pain and rushed to a well-known private hospital empanelled under the scheme. “They told me treatment was only available at certain times for CGHS patients. I had to proceed without using my card and pay the full amount,” she said.

Another CGHS beneficiary said hospitals often discourage admissions for cardholders. “They deny cashless treatment, saying it can only be reimbursed later, which makes the process extremely difficult,” he said. Some also claim hospitals cite unavailability of beds for CGHS patients while admitting others who pay out of pocket.

Rajeev Sharma, also a CGHS beneficiary, said, “It’s become routine for hospitals to say no beds are available for cardholders. They prefer patients who aren’t part of these schemes because they can charge more.”

