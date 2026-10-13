Protest alert, hotel event snarl Delhi: Sardar Patel Marg closed, Dhaula Kuan congested

Vehicular traffic on Tuesday was affected in several parts of central Delhi in view of security arrangements for a possible fresh protest against the Election Commission and an event being organised at a luxury hotel in Chanakyapuri area.

Security personnel at Connaught Place in Delhi. (HT_PRINT)

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In two separate advisories, the Delhi Traffic Police have listed a series of restrictions and diversions in view of the event – Bloomberg New Economy Forum – that has led to closure of a few surrounding roads, including Sardar Patel Marg. It has also listed dynamic diversions and restrictions that may be implemented on multiple roads in central Delhi, especially around Jantar Mantar, depending on the ground conditions related to a possible protest.

As both carriageways of the Sardar Patel Marg have been closed, traffic snarls were witnessed on the routes around Dhaula Kuan, especially the ones being used as the alternate routes. Traffic was also heavy on the carriageway of Golden Quadrilateral merging into the Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan side.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the traffic police, besides Sardar Patel Marg, traffic has been restricted on Simon Bolivar Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, San Martin Marg and Shanti Path. The Google Map shows other routes, connecting Sardar Patel Marg, where the hotel is located, such as Manas Marg, Alexander M Kadakin Marg; one carriageway each of Panchsheel Marg, Abai Marg, are also closed for traffic. The restrictions and diversions for the event will continue till 1pm, the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the traffic police, besides Sardar Patel Marg, traffic has been restricted on Simon Bolivar Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, San Martin Marg and Shanti Path. The Google Map shows other routes, connecting Sardar Patel Marg, where the hotel is located, such as Manas Marg, Alexander M Kadakin Marg; one carriageway each of Panchsheel Marg, Abai Marg, are also closed for traffic. The restrictions and diversions for the event will continue till 1pm, the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar traffic congestion was also visible on the Ring Road between RK Puram and AIIMS and between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Metro stations on the same route. One carriageway of Africa Avenue Road going towards Satya Marg from the Ring Road has been closed.

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Vehicular traffic was also disturbed on the roads around the Jantar Mantar, which is still heavily barricaded in view of the protests the city has been witnessing since the start of this month. At least 22 stretches would be disrupted if the traffic police implement dynamic restrictions and diversions in central Delhi. One carriageway of the Ashok Road from Gol Dak Khana roundabout to Jantar Mantar roundabout also witnessed traffic snarls.

Both carriageways of the Sansad Marg from Connaught Place Outer Circle to Ashok Road roundabout have been closed. As a result, traffic is heavy on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, which is an alternate route for commuters avoiding the Sansad Marg to reach their destinations. Traffic was also moving slowly on Janpath’s carriageway towards Connaught Place, on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and Barakhambha Road.

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Traffic police officers said they have deployed personnel to handle the traffic situation and guide motorists. “We have already issued detained traffic advisories regarding the prevailing law and order situation and the ongoing event happening at a luxury hotel on the Sardar Patel Marg. We request motorists to follow the advisories and the instructions from traffic personnel on the streets,” said a traffic police officer.