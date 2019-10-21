District collectorate to become technology friendly

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:11 IST

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar collectorate is on its way to become smart with new technologies and fast disposal of matters.

On Monday, district magistrate BN Singh held a meeting with officials concerned from the administration and directed them to adopt new technologies for better performance and to make the premises people friendly.

According to officials, departments at the collectorate have been asked to put up LED display boards on their respective counters. Officials have been asked to display important pending cases of the administration, courts, revenue council, etc which will work as a continuous reminder for officials concerned.

“We have asked officials to focus on the computerization of the system to increase transparency in functioning. We are focusing on making the collectorate premises people friendly and bring transparency in procedures,” Singh said.

According to the district magistrate, an internal call centre will be set up on the premises where one person will be deployed to keep reminding officials of pending court orders and other important cases. “The display boards and the internal call centre will help in reminding officials about pending matters. This initiative is expected to help officials address such cases in a more transparent way,” Singh said.

The district administration is spending around ₹27 lakh in building toilets for men and women in the collectorate to improve public facilities. “We are focusing on improving public facilities for the convenience of people visiting the office. We are building women and men toilets and officials have been asked to ensure cleanliness on the premises,” Singh said.

Officials have been asked to set an example by maintaining cleanliness in every corner of the campus and to ensure enough water supply in toilets.

DM has said regular training of officials and new recruits is important to make them technology friendly. Officials have been asked to train officials on mail merging.

The revenue department has been asked to focus on people who have recovery certificates issued against them for dues of ₹50 lakh and above. Officials are told to send regular notices to such defaulters and to take required action.

The district revenue department is trying to start e-auctioning of attached properties of defaulters who have failed to clear their dues. The department is currently going through the legalities of the procedure of e-auctioning before taking the approval of the Uttar Pradesh government, if required.

According to officials, the department has to recover around ₹1,203 crore and have received around 20,000 recovery certificates.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:11 IST