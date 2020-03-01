e-paper
Doc, lab attendant booked for sexually harassing patient's kin in Fridkot

Doc, lab attendant booked for sexually harassing patient’s kin in Fridkot

The accused are Dr Ashutosh Talwar and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Faridkot.

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

A doctor and a lab attendant of Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) have been booked for sexually harassing a woman relative of a cancer patient.

The accused are Dr Ashutosh Talwar and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Faridkot.

Dr Ashutosh was recruited last year and was on probation period.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on Sunday on the basis of complaint filed by the victim, wherein she has accused Dr Ashutosh and Bhupinder of sexually harassing her.

She said her mother-in-law was undergoing treatment at GGMCH’s cancer ward.

“I used to accompany my mother-in-law to the hospital. The accused took my phone number by claiming that they would keep me updated with my mother-in-law’s condition. But, they later started calling me unnecessarily and sending vulgar messages. They harassed me and also used derogatory language,” she told the police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjit Singh Dhesi said a case has been registered after a preliminary investigation, while further probe is underway.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harrasment) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Faridkot City police station.

Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
'Capital is burning': Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah's Kolkata visit as 'goli maaro' chants ring
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
'You are lying': Anurag Thakur reacts to 'goli maaro' slogan allegation
'Greatest catch ever': Jadeja's stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
