Doc, lab attendant booked for sexually harassing patient’s kin in Fridkot

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:19 IST

A doctor and a lab attendant of Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) have been booked for sexually harassing a woman relative of a cancer patient.

The accused are Dr Ashutosh Talwar and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Faridkot.

Dr Ashutosh was recruited last year and was on probation period.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on Sunday on the basis of complaint filed by the victim, wherein she has accused Dr Ashutosh and Bhupinder of sexually harassing her.

She said her mother-in-law was undergoing treatment at GGMCH’s cancer ward.

“I used to accompany my mother-in-law to the hospital. The accused took my phone number by claiming that they would keep me updated with my mother-in-law’s condition. But, they later started calling me unnecessarily and sending vulgar messages. They harassed me and also used derogatory language,” she told the police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjit Singh Dhesi said a case has been registered after a preliminary investigation, while further probe is underway.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harrasment) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Faridkot City police station.