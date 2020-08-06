e-paper
Father among 4 arrested for pushing Kurukshetra girl into flesh trade

Father among 4 arrested for pushing Kurukshetra girl into flesh trade

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:32 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustantimes
         

Kurukshetra police have arrested four members of a 17-year-old girl’s family for allegedly forcing her into flesh trade and extorting money from people by threatening them of implicating them in fake rape case.

The accused are her father, two uncles and a cousin.

The father of the victim had filed a complaint at the Kurukshetra University police station on June 15, accusing a resident of Azad Nagar of kidnapping her on the pretext of marriage.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Astha Modi said after registration of an FIR, the investigation was handed over to ASI Praveen Kaur.

“During the investigation, it was found that the accused were using the victim to extort money and they had sent her to the Azad Nagar man, who had assaulted her sexually,” she added.

“It was also found that the accused had taken money from the Azad Nagar man twice,” she added.

Investigation officer Praveen Kaur said earlier, the accused father had filed a complaint of her daughter’s abduction and rape, but the girl later told the court that her family members forced her into the flesh trade.

The accused have been arrested under sections 370 A (exploitation of a trafficked person), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

The Azad Nagar man has been booked under Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The ASI said the four accused have been sent in two-day police remand, whereas the Azad Nagar man was at large.

