Home / Cities / Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali

Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali

Cops looking at CCTV images at the liquor vend where the incident took place

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 29-year-old man, working at the Fortis Hospital in Sector 62, Mohali, was murdered after an altercation with some youths outside a liquor vend in Sector 68 on late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Bharadwaj, a native of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

After finishing his shift at the hospital, Bharadwaj went to the vend around 9.30. As soon as he reached there, he got into an argument with some youths who were already present there. The matter escalated quickly and the youths started thrashing him, leaving him injured. The youths allegedly also strangled him. Passersby rushed him to the Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Phase 8 station house officer Rajneesh Chaudhary said, “We don’t know the exact reason behind the scuffle but we are looking at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to find out more. We will also record the statements of the vend workers. The accused will be nabbed soon.”

The case has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (armed with deadly weapon) and 159 (fighting in a public place) of Indian Penal Code.

Bharadwaj is survived by his wife and two-month-old son.

