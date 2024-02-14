19-year-old man held for raping 12-year-old boy in Sohna: Police

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor boy in Sohna, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, said that the matter came to light when the child returned home crying. (Representational image)

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victim, aged nearly12 years, went to the cattle shed to feed cows, they added.

Police said that the suspect allured the boy and took him to a secluded place where he raped him.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, said that the matter came to light when the child returned home crying.

“He was in too much pain. He narrated the incident to his parents who then rushed him to the Sohna government hospital,” he said, adding that the victim’s father later alerted the police.

Kumar said that the suspect was the neighbour of the victim and knew him well. “Within a few hours of the incident, the suspect was arrested from the outskirts of the locality,” the SHO said, adding that the boy was released from the hospital on Monday.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the suspect under section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar Sohna police station on Saturday.