3 FIRs filed over illegal firecracker storage in Ggm; 53 teams formed for checks

Over the past week, three FIRs have been registered against people operating firecracker warehouses in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

The teams are inspecting markets, firecracker shops, warehouses and other suspected locations to identify illegal stock and sale, police said

According to police, 53 special teams have been formed ahead of Diwali to check the illegal sale, storage and distribution of firecrackers across the city until November 8.

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Police said the action comes amid complaints from residents about crackers being openly sold in several parts of Gurugram, including Gadoli, Nirvana Country, Sohna and Sector 56, despite a year-round ban on their sale and use.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, the teams will also include assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) level officers. Special teams from the crime branches are also conducting checks in their respective areas.

The teams are inspecting markets, firecracker shops, warehouses and other suspected locations to identify illegal stock and sale, police said, adding that officials have been directed to coordinate and act promptly on information about illegal storage or sale. Residents have also been urged to report such activities.

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{{^usCountry}} The drive comes days after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in a communication dated October 27, forwarded the state’s firecracker restrictions to senior police officials, deputy commissioners and regional officers, asking them to ensure compliance. The communication reiterates the restrictions applicable to Haryana’s non-NCR districts, while Gurugram is governed by a separate, stricter order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drive comes days after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in a communication dated October 27, forwarded the state’s firecracker restrictions to senior police officials, deputy commissioners and regional officers, asking them to ensure compliance. The communication reiterates the restrictions applicable to Haryana’s non-NCR districts, while Gurugram is governed by a separate, stricter order. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the Haryana government’s February 28, 2025 order, the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers are prohibited throughout the year in NCR districts, including Gurugram. The prohibition covers green crackers, with no exemption for festivals; however, the restrictions differ for non-NCR districts.