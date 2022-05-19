35 acre land cleared of illegal colonies in Bhondsi, Sohna
The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in six colonies in Sohna and Bhondsi, which is spread over 35 acres of land, and cleared all illegal structures there, said the officials.
None of the six colonies had taken permission from the authority concerned for the establishments there, according to the DTCP officials.
District town planner RS Bhath said, “These six colonies were in the initial stages of development... the property dealers had just started the work to carve the colonies for sale of plots. We demolished two shops, around 100 plinths, and 20 boundary walls with the help of several earth moving machines.”
A complaint was filed on CM Window — a 24X7 toll-free helpline, following which, the officials concerned conducted a survey in Bhondsi and Sohna, said the DTCP officials.
“We sought help from police, and carried out the demolition drive on Wednesday. We will identify all the people involved in selling plots in these illegal colonies, and take action against them at the earliest. We also appeal to all the investors to not buy plots in such colonies,” said Bhath.
According to the DTCP officials, the next major demolition drive will be carried out along a major road, under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) by May-end. Notices in this matter have already been issued, said the officials.
12-year-old boy dies in Noida days after trying to imitate Superman
A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after Surjeet, a resident of Parthala village in Noida was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck. A resident of Parthala village in Noida, Surjeet, was recording a video of himself imitating the fictional superhero. He died on Tuesday morning at the District Hospital in Sector 30 after taking treatment for three days.
Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at shop in congested market
A major fire broke out at a two-wheeler spare parts shop near Subhani Building Chowk in the old city area on Wednesday morning. As per information, the fire brigade had received an alert at around 7 am and the firefighting operations continued for around two and a half hours. Owner of the shop, Gurdarshan Singh, stated that the neighbours informed him about the fire after they saw smoke emanating from the shop at around 7am.
Two arrested for illegally selling SIM cards to foreigners in Gurugram
Two men have been arrested by the chief minister's flying squad for allegedly selling pre-activated SIM cards to foreign nationals visiting Gurugram for medical treatment. Police said that the arrested suspects are in Uttar Pradesh and. Mohammad Yarul (28) of Tiranpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from near a private hospital in Sector-44 on Tuesday, while Suhail Akhtar (23) of Rohtas, Bihar, was arrested from near the Huda City Centre metro station on Wednesday.
June 30 last day to file tender for Noida’s Film City
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Wednesday extended the last date for filing tenders for its Film City project. The Yeida issued a global tender on November 23, 2021, to select a developer for a Film City on 1,000 acres of land in Noida Sector 21, along the Yamuna Expressway. The tender was published in all leading Indian, European, and American newspapers to choose a competent bidder.
Ludhiana: 2 women among 4 held with drugs
Four people, including two women, were arrested with drugs in separate cases. Haibowal police nabbed two women with nine-gram smack and 90-gram charas. The accused have been identified as Kiran Bala of Sant Vihar in Haibowal Kalan and Meenikshi of Basti Jodhewal. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh of Haibowal police station said that the accused are related and habitual offenders. Kiran is already facing five cases and Meenaksi two cases of drug peddling.
