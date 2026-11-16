Four women were arrested by the Gurugram police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in religious conversion activities while running a private school for children from economically-weaker families in Ghata village, police officials said on Sunday.

4 held for ‘religious conversion’ activities in Ggm

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Investigators said that the arrests were made following a raid by a team from Sector 56 police station on Saturday.

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As per them, the complainant, a local resident, had alleged that some women were operating a private school in slum settlements and makeshift rooms near a service station on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Ghata village. As per investigators, at least 30 children were a part of the school.

Investigators said an FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station on Saturday under Section 3(a)(i) of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Act, 2022, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All four women were subsequently arrested and joined the investigation.

During the interrogation, police found that, of the accused, one works as an human resource professional in a private company, and another is employed as a lead analyst in a private company.

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{{^usCountry}} Kapil Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, said, “We received a written complaint, following which a police team conducted a raid at the premises. During the operation, we recovered a CCTV camera from the premises and a mobile phone from one accused’s possession. Further investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the matter and verify the allegations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapil Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, said, “We received a written complaint, following which a police team conducted a raid at the premises. During the operation, we recovered a CCTV camera from the premises and a mobile phone from one accused’s possession. Further investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the matter and verify the allegations.” {{/usCountry}}