41 FIRs filed, over 3,500kg illegal firecrackers seized in Gurugram
SDM Hitender Kumar seized 120kg of prohibited firecrackers along Pataudi Road. Officials said the stock, which did not meet green-firecracker standards and was being sold outside designated areas, was later destroyed
The Gurugram district administration has registered more than 41 FIRs and seized over 3,500kg of illegal firecrackers during raids across Badshahpur, Pataudi Road, Manesar, Farrukhnagar and Sohna on Thursday and Friday, officials said.
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Acting on directions from deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) inspected shops and other premises to check the sale of prohibited firecrackers and unauthorised sales outside designated locations.
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In Sohna, raids led by SDM Akhilesh Yadav resulted in two FIRs and the seizure of 25kg of firecrackers. In Farrukhnagar, two shops were sealed, four FIRs registered and another 25kg seized during inspections led by SDM Dinesh Kumar.
SDM Hitender Kumar seized 120kg of prohibited firecrackers along Pataudi Road. Officials said the stock, which did not meet green-firecracker standards and was being sold outside designated areas, was destroyed by soaking it in water.
SDM Sanjiv Singla separately reported five FIRs in Sohna and three in Sector 56, among other areas.
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The administration also issued notices to institutions and establishments violating work-from-home requirements imposed under air pollution restrictions, which remain in force until November 20.
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The administration also issued notices to institutions and establishments violating work-from-home requirements imposed under air pollution restrictions, which remain in force until November 20.
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Additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt urged residents to report illegal firecracker sales and storage through Dial 112 or the district administration’s control room at 9289790948. Residents were advised to provide exact locations and supporting photographs or videos wherever possible to help enforcement teams respond promptly.
Officials said inspections would continue across the district to prevent unauthorised firecracker sales and ensure compliance with pollution-control restrictions.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
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