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As online shopping grows, Gurugram’s Diwali stall owners hold on to tradition

Gurugram: As the festival of lights approaches, diyas, candles and floral decorations are slowly lining the shelves of makeshift shops that have sprung up across the city, adding to the festive atmosphere

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 07:46:20 IST
By Vidhi Bhutra
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Gurugram: As the festival of lights approaches, diyas, candles and floral decorations are slowly lining the shelves of makeshift shops that have sprung up across the city, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Some shopkeepers said they are particularly keen on buying diyas from Gujarat, as the mud used there makes them more durable. (HT photo)
Some shopkeepers said they are particularly keen on buying diyas from Gujarat, as the mud used there makes them more durable. (HT photo)

Traditional diyas in shades of red, green and gold sit alongside pastel-coloured candles, which have made their way into shopkeepers’ stock only recently, following trends popularised on the internet. These items have travelled to Gurugram’s markets from Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Charan Singh Arora, a shopkeeper at the Sector 14 HUDA market, said he has been setting up his stall during Rakhi and Diwali every year for the past two decades.

Otherwise employed as a sampling in-charge in the export sector, Arora takes time off from his regular job to run the seasonal stall.

A rather unusual choice for many, Arora believes the month-long trade gives him an income that is entirely his to spend, without deductions such as EMIs. “Every penny of the 40,000 I earn belongs to me. I can choose where to spend it,” he said.

However, shopkeepers said the business has shrunk over the years, with more people choosing to shop online. “Most people buy online, and even if they don’t get the desired product, they live with it, they don’t return it,” said Rakesh Kumar, who has set up his stall in Sector 46 HUDA market.

At the same time, several shopkeepers said the sale of trendy candles does not outweigh that of traditional diyas. While they have begun stocking candles and other decorative items popularised on the internet, these have so far not affected the sale of traditional items.

“For every six candle sets, I am able to make 10-20,” Omwati said. For her, the Diwali stall is more than just a source of seasonal income. Two of her three children are set to get married, and she needs the 50,000 she expects to earn from the stall to meet the wedding expenses.

“I have had two heart attacks, my son didn’t want me to set up a stall this year, but both my son and daughter have their weddings ahead, so I need to earn,” she told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vidhi Bhutra

Vidhi Bhutra is a correspondent with the Gurugram team. She covers education, transport, traffic, culture, sports, and RWA. She also likes exploring cities and reading about architecture and urban development. She can be contacted at vidhi.bhutra@hindustantimes.com.

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