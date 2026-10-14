Concern for Gurugram: Rising dust, poor road infrastructure top concerns of Sector 66 residents

Residents of Gurugram’s Sector 66, home to high-end residential condominiums, said they have repeatedly raised concerns over damaged roads, dust pollution, illegal dumping of construction waste and encroachment, alleging that repeated complaints to civic authorities have failed to bring lasting relief.

The road shoulders are unpaved, generating excessive dust every time a vehicle passes through. With vehicles constantly moving along the stretch, dust from the loose soil gets kicked up into the air and settles on nearby homes, cars and shops/ (HT Photo)

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“We moved to Sector 66, attracted by its luxurious condominiums, but the poor road infrastructure, heavy traffic and excessive dust have left us disappointed. This is not what we expected when we moved here,” said resident Sonal Chauhan.

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Residents said the condition of Golf Course Extension Road, a key stretch running alongside the sector, was among their biggest concerns. They alleged that unpaved road shoulders, damaged patches and exposed soil from dug-up sections were generating dust as vehicles passed, affecting nearby homes, shops and commuters.

“The road shoulders are unpaved, generating excessive dust every time a vehicle passes through. With vehicles constantly moving along the stretch, dust from the loose soil gets kicked up into the air and settles on nearby homes, cars and shops,” said BB Vij, a Sector 66 resident.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the dust made commuting particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders, who often had to cover themselves to avoid exposure. “There are no footpaths, no road markings, no zebra crossings or lane markings. There is just dust everywhere,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the dust made commuting particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders, who often had to cover themselves to avoid exposure. “There are no footpaths, no road markings, no zebra crossings or lane markings. There is just dust everywhere,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents also complained that road sweeping was irregular and construction and demolition (C&D) waste was frequently dumped along roadsides and on vacant plots. The accumulation of loose soil, debris and garbage, they said, further worsened dust pollution and left parts of the sector unkempt.

Abhinav Sehrawat, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Emaar Palm Drive, said damaged road sections had remained unrepaired for a long time. He alleged that two-wheelers, including those used by bike-taxi operators and delivery workers, often mounted pavements to navigate traffic, creating risks for pedestrians.

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A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said work to widen the road between Southern Peripheral Road and Ghata was under way. The project involves developing an unpaved section into an additional main carriageway, which the authority expects will reduce dust emissions. GMDA teams were also cleaning road berms to improve corridor maintenance and mitigate dust, the official said.

Encroachment, waste dumping

Residents also flagged the expansion of an alleged unauthorised settlement behind Emaar Palm Drive, where they said makeshift structures had come up on four to five vacant plots adjoining the society’s boundary wall.

Sehrawat said the encroachment began around five years ago on land that was previously used for agriculture. Over time, he said, makeshift structures multiplied and the settlement expanded.

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Shabhnam Agrawal, a resident of Emaar Palm Drive, alleged that residents had been raising the issue for three years without an effective resolution. In 2024, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), along with Gurugram Police, launched an anti-encroachment drive, but only two toilet structures were demolished, she said.

Residents said the land is designated as open space under the Gurugram Master Plan 2031 and alleged that parts of it were being used for sewage discharge and illegal solid-waste dumping.

“One part of the land is used for sewage dumping, and another for illegal solid waste dumping. Since the site is located right next to our society, the foul smell regularly reaches our homes. During the monsoon, it also becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” Abhimanyu Sehrawat said.

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Vijay Jain, an RWA member, alleged that the settlement appeared to have unauthorised water and electricity connections. He also said a designated revenue road passing through the area had been encroached upon, with structures blocking the route.

Residents said the dumping of C&D waste and mixed garbage on vacant plots and along roadsides had compounded the problem. Apart from affecting the area’s cleanliness, loose construction material was adding to dust pollution as vehicles passed, Vij said.

They called for regular road sweeping, repairs to damaged stretches, removal of illegally dumped waste and action against encroachments.

Bharati Harsana, the ward councillor, did not respond to HT’s calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.

An MCG official said the department would inspect the area for illegal encroachments. “We have not received any complaints so far about such illegal structures. However, if there is any illegal encroachment, we will inspect the area and take necessary action,” he said.