Daily traffic challans jump fourfold as Gurugram steps up enforcement

The number of traffic challans issued daily in Gurugram has risen fourfold, from around 3,000 to 12,000, since police launched a citywide enforcement drive on October 9, officials said on Friday. The crackdown has also prompted police to increase challan payment counters from one to six to handle the surge.

To strengthen enforcement, police have deployed 107 personnel across designated areas of Gurugram to monitor vehicle movement and identify violations. (HT Archive)

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As part of the drive, traffic police on Friday held meetings with auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw unions at 15 locations across the city, warning drivers of strict penalties for violations, particularly wrong-side driving and unauthorised use of highways and expressways.

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The meetings, led by ACP (Traffic East) Inderjeet, were held at Mahavir Chowk, AIT Chowk, Manesar, Bilaspur and Rajiv Chowk, among other locations.

Gurugram traffic police spokesperson Vikas Soni said the enforcement drive followed concerns over road accidents and traffic congestion, including a recent crash on Dwarka Expressway in which two people were killed after an auto-rickshaw travelling on the wrong side allegedly collided with a car.

Police have directed auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers to stay off major highways and elevated roads, including Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Sohna Road and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and use designated service lanes wherever permitted.

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{{^usCountry}} Drivers have also been warned against wrong-side driving, lane violations and operating without prescribed uniforms. Three-wheelers without valid registration plates will be impounded, while repeat offenders could face further action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drivers have also been warned against wrong-side driving, lane violations and operating without prescribed uniforms. Three-wheelers without valid registration plates will be impounded, while repeat offenders could face further action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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To strengthen enforcement, police have deployed 107 personnel across designated areas of Gurugram to monitor vehicle movement and identify violations.

Traffic police are also coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to access CCTV cameras operated by the two agencies. The number of personnel monitoring camera feeds has also been increased to improve surveillance and detection of violations.

Soni said the number of daily challans had increased from around 3,000 before the drive to nearly 12,000, reflecting the intensified enforcement.

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To manage the higher volume, police have increased the number of challan payment counters from one to six, officials said.