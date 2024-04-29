 Days after return from de-addiction centre, man stabs relative to death in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Days after return from de-addiction centre, man stabs relative to death in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 29, 2024 05:58 AM IST

45-year-old man, recently back from de-addiction centre, stabs sister-in-law to death in Gurugram. Motive unknown. Man arrested. Sister-in-law stabbed 15-20 times.

A 45-year-old man, who returned home from a de-addiction centre just four days ago, allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law to death on the terrace of their residence at Sector-10 in Gurugram on Saturday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Investigators said that the deceased, Nidhi Kaushik, 39, was stabbed at least 15-20 times in the face, neck and chest. (Representational image)
The suspect, Navneet Kaushik, was arrested from the spot. He was admitted to a de-addiction centre, where he underwent counselling and treatment for the last two months. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder. However, neighbours said that the family members were involved in some dispute of which they are unaware of, they added.

Investigators said that the deceased, Nidhi Kaushik, 39, was stabbed at least 15-20 times in the face, neck and chest. She was the principal of a private school owned by her mother-in-law, Omvati Kaushik, they added.

The whole family lived in a three-storey building at Shivji Park, and Navneet lived in a room on the terrace, they added.

“Nidhi went to the terrace to collect clothes when Navneet locked the door that leads to it and stabbed her,” said Bani Singh, a neighbour and an eyewitness.

Inspector Sandeep Sharma, station house officer of Shivaji Nagar police station, said they found Navneet injured and unconscious on the terrace. “The family rushed Nidhi to hospital where she was declared dead. A murder case was registered against Navneet,” he said.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Days after return from de-addiction centre, man stabs relative to death in Gurugram
