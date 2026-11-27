A 32-year-old Delhi salon owner was arrested for allegedly providing cybercriminals with a bank account through which ₹6.99 crore in suspected fraud proceeds was routed, Faridabad police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Shahwez, of Paryavaran Complex in Mehrauli, was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until Thursday. (HT Photo) more less

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Mohammad Shahwez, of Paryavaran Complex in Mehrauli, was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until Thursday.

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Police said Shahwez set up a shell firm, Trident International, in Daryaganj in 2024, projecting it as a television panel manufacturing unit. He allegedly opened a current account in the firm’s name and sold access to it to cybercriminals for ₹32,000.

Between September and November 2025, ₹6.99 crore was credited to the account, which police suspect came from cyber fraud victims nationwide. Shahwez allegedly withdrew 10% of the fraud proceeds credited to his account as commission.

The account came under scrutiny during an investigation into an investment fraud in which a 52-year-old bank official from Faridabad’s Sector 21 was cheated of ₹1.08 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said a person impersonating an SBI Securities employee contacted the victim on WhatsApp and lured him into investing in stocks on promises of high returns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a person impersonating an SBI Securities employee contacted the victim on WhatsApp and lured him into investing in stocks on promises of high returns. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim transferred money to multiple accounts, including ₹2 lakh to Shahwez’s account. Police have recovered and returned ₹17 lakh to him.

“He had received an overall commission of at least ₹69 lakh from cybercriminals for lending his account to them,” a senior police officer said.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said 84 other complaints from different states were linked to the account.

“We obtained the account statement, which ran into 1,400 pages. The account currently has a balance of ₹3 lakh and further transactions have been frozen,” Yadav said.

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Yadav said Shahwez was the fifth suspect arrested in the case.