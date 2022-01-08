DTCP demolishes eight illegal colonies covering 50 acres of land in Farrukhnagar

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar and razed eight illegal colonies spread over 50 acres in the area, said officials.

These eight colonies were being developed in this area without taking permission from the state government, they said.

The DTCP officials also said that this was the largest demolition drive being carried out by the department in Farrukhnagar in years.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the demolition drive in eight illegal colonies spread over 50 acres of land was carried out in heavy police presence.

“We have demolished eight under-construction structures, 50 plinths, two large offices of property dealers, and a road network using four earth moving machines,” Bhath said.

Bhath also said that a few shops on the national highway near Wazirpur, which were also established illegally, were also demolished in the drive.

“We have repeatedly asked the land owners to obtain licences and permission from the state government to sell plots or launch housing projects. Now, the next step would be to register FIRs against those developing these illegal colonies and the dealers engaged in duping gullible buyers,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the department recommended registration of FIRs against 58 individuals for developing nine illegal colonies over 32 acres of land in the area.